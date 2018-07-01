Former Western Guilford QB Mark Guenther going to work trying to help improve the Western Guilford/Doug Henderson Football Stadium

**********News coming in this week by way of Facebook, from former Western Guilford quarterback, and Western Guilford High School athletics Hall of Fame member, Mark Guenther:**********

Dear Western Guilford alumni, classmates and friends of WG,

I am writing to request your help with the much needed support of the WG Booster Club.

As a 1975 graduate of WG, I have been asked by Chris Causey, the current athletic director, and others on the booster club board, to assist in a fundraising effort. I have graciously accepted that role.

Like many of you who will read this, I was fortunate to attend WG at a time when community support was at its peak.

All of our athletic teams had more than adequate equipment and uniforms, as well as superior facilities in which to participate.

Times have changed. The harsh reality is that the community support is not what it once was. Thus the reason for my outreach to you.

The WGHS Booster Club has a project in mind that needs financial assistance. They want to construct a practical and eye pleasing entrance way to the football stadium. It is to be located behind the rear corner of the new gym. It is to be constructed using brick and mortar and should be much more appealing than having 2 tables there for ticket sales.

The immediate goal is to have $3,000.00 raised by August 1, 2018.

My request is simple. I am asking that you send whatever $ amount you can prior to 8-1-2018.

No amount is too small or too large. Your contributions are fully tax deductible.

Checks should be made payable as follows: ” Western Guilford High School Booster Club”

Mail to me at:

Mark Guenther

PO Box 2055

Jamestown, NC 27282-2055

Thank you in advance for your personal consideration of this request.

It is most appreciated and will be put to good use for the patrons of WG to enjoy for many years to come.

Sincerely,

Mark Guenther