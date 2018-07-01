Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Sunday(7/1/18) with Saturday Finals:Today=’s Grasshoppers with Two Games in Hickory, HiToms in Martinsville, K’ville Bulldogs two times vs. Roanoke, B Royals at Pulaski and WS Dash in Delaware(Greensboro Colts ???)

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Sunday with Results from Saturday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(39-38) at the Hickory Crawdads(34-43) 3pm L.P. Franz Stadium in Hickory, N.C….Doubleheader

(They will complete the suspended Saturday game and it must be nine innings since it was already started, and then they will come back and play a 7-Inning game for the Sunday game.)

Saturday Game:Greensboro 7, Hickory 2….Game Suspended in the Bottom of the 4th due to weather/rain…

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms(15-10) at Martinsville Mustangs 7:15pm

Saturday:HiToms 3, Martinsville Mustangs 1

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Roanoke Rails at Kernersville Bulldogs(20-6) Doubleheader 3 and 5:30pm at Glenn High School, in Kernersville

Saturday:Kernersville Bulldogs 8, Catawba Valley Stars 2…Game Two of the Doubleheader was Rained Out…

American Legion:

July 3rd:Area III First Round Playoffs

Tonight:Greensboro Red Wings(6-10) OFF

Friday:Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 4, Post 8 Davidson County 1

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(2-9) at Bluefield(9-2) 6:05pm

Saturday:Pulaski 4, Burlington Royals 0

Carolina League:

Today:Winston-Salem Dash(48-32) at Wilmington, Delaware Blue Rocks(36-43) 1pm

Saturday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 6, Wilmington Blue Rocks 3