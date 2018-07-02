CAA Announces 2019 Slate for Back-To-Back Champion Elon Women’s Basketball

RICHMOND, Va. – Two-time defending conference champion Elon University women’s basketball learned its Colonial Athletic Association slate Monday, July 2, with the league announcing the 18-game schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

2018-19 CAA Schedule

Set to play nine home games and nine road games in conference action, Elon will open its slate playing five of its first seven games on the road before hosting five home games inside Schar Center throughout the month of February. Times for each of the 18 CAA games are subject to change. The 2018-19 season marks the first year Elon will call the 5,100-seat Schar Center home.

For the first time in 2019, the CAA’s schedule is organized by travel partners with William & Mary serving as Elon’s travel partner. The Phoenix begins its 2019 CAA slate Friday, Jan. 4, with a contest at Northeastern before heading to Hofstra on Sunday, Jan. 6.

Sandwiching the opening weekend road trip and a three-game road swing to finish January, the Phoenix will play its only two home games of the month Jan. 11 and 13 against College of Charleston and UNCW, respectively. After that, Elon will head to William & Mary on Jan. 20, Towson on Jan. 25 and James Madison on Jan. 27 to close the opening month of CAA play.

To open February, Elon will host Drexel on Feb. 1 in a rematch of the 2018 CAA title game in which the Phoenix defeated the Dragons 57-45 to capture its second-straight CAA Tournament championship. The Feb. 1 contest opens a run of the Phoenix playing five of its seven February games at home with Delaware visiting Schar Center on Feb. 3 to close the first weekend of the month.

After visiting UNCW and College of Charleston on Feb. 8 and 10, respectively, the Phoenix will return home for a three-game homestand against William & Mary on Feb. 17, James Madison on Feb. 22 and Towson on Feb. 24 to finish February. As the calendar flips to March, the Phoenix will visit Delaware on March 1 and Drexel on March 3 for the final two road games of the season before hosting Hofstra and Northeastern on March 7 and 9 to close the 2018-19 regular season.

Looking to capture the CAA Tournament title for the third-straight year, the Phoenix and the rest of the CAA will converge on Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center in Newark for the 2019 tournament. Over the course of the last two seasons, Elon is 36-6 against CAA opponents with a 30-6 record during the regular season. The Phoenix has not finished any lower than fourth in its first four seasons in the conference and has been among the league’s top three in each of the last two years with the highlight a regular-season title in 2017.

Elon’s non-conference slate, as well as season ticket and single-game ticket information, will be announced at a later date.