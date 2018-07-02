High Point Baseball Suites Sold Out

Season Ticket Deposits To Start On July 12th at 6PM

High Point, NC – All corporate suites located along the first base line of BB&T Point have been sold out, with five-year commitments for each one, the High Point Baseball team announced Monday. High Point University, International Market Centers, Old Dominion Freight Line and Vann York Auto Mall are new corporate partners of the High Point Baseball Club, while the other partners will be revealed in a subsequent release.

“This is a spectacular bit of news, because it shows the High Point community and its leadership are invested in the enthusiastic spirit of making downtown successful, with all of the transformation we’re trying to bring about,” said High Point University President Nido Qubein.

“Dr. Nido Qubein is not only a visionary for downtown High Point, but he is also a man of action,” said Coy Williard High Point Baseball Chairman. “We are grateful to Dr. Qubein as he was instrumental in identifying and also closing the suite partnerships, which places the team on solid financial footing moving forward.”

The sales focus of the team will now shift to the eight Loge Boxes located along the third base line, as well as, season tickets. In particular, season ticket deposits will commence on Thursday, July 12th at 6PM, as part of the next BB&T Point Progress Party. It will also be the time that the official team name and primary logo are revealed. From 6PM to 8PM that evening season ticket deposits will be taken in person live at the event. Online season ticket deposits will begin to be taken at 8PM at www.highpointbaseball.com.

Season ticket deposits will be $250 per seat for Club Seats and $50 per seat in all other sections. Season ticket holders will ultimately be able to select their actual seat location based upon the priority number assigned to their account when they placed their deposit. Additional details on season ticket pricing and benefits will be announced on Monday, July 9th.

“We are thrilled that the suites at BB&T Point sold out as quickly as they did as it is another indicator of how bullish High Point and the Triad are with respect to our new ballpark and team,” said Ken Lehner High Point Baseball President. “Currently interest is high for the Loge Boxes, while we have to begin our season ticket deposit campaign soon as our fans are clamoring to join the club.”

The eight Loge Boxes will feature similar amenities of a luxury suite, while placing fans directly on the concourse in the midst of the atmosphere along the third base line. Each box will feature at least eight fixed seats, a drink rail, refrigerator, and one (1) VIP Parking Pass. They will also include the same menu as the suites and those who purchase a box for the full season will have the ability to purchase in advance their box for non-baseball events.

The next BB&T Point Progress Party (see logo embedded below) will be on Thursday, July 12th at 6:00PM at the construction site at the intersection of Church Avenue and North Elm Street in downtown High Point. This free community wide celebration will reveal the final team name and primary logo. In addition, one lucky fan who submitted the ultimate team name will be announced at the event. This grand prizewinner will win two season tickets to the Inaugural 2019 High Point Baseball Season, along with a personalized home game jersey, and an opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Other highlights of the BB&T Point Progress Party include season ticket deposits being taken for the first time and official limited-edition team merchandise being available for purchase for the first time. The first 100 people to arrive will receive a free yard sign featuring the new name and logo to proudly display either at home or work. Each BB&T Point Progress Party will have a theme, as well as, a tour to a specific spot on the construction site. This particular tour will lead fans to a future first row of seats next to the dugout where you can take as many photos as you would like. The additional dates for the BB&T Point Progress Parties are August 2nd, September 6th and October 4th. The themes and tour destinations for those BB&T Point Progress Parties will be announced closer to each party date.

