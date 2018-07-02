HiToms Manny Lopez Voted into CPL All Star Game

Manny Lopez Voted into CPL All Star Game

The High Point-Thomasville HiToms will have a fourth player joining Myles Christian, Zach McLean(N.C. A&T) and Austin Pharr in Lexington County next week. Manny Lopez has earned his spot on the All Star team after becoming the top vote-getter in the Coastal Plain League Final Vote.

Both Lopez’s HiToms fans and his fans back at Middle Tennessee State voted in droves for the HiToms outfielder, with his final tally exceeding 1,600.

But Manny’s bid for the All Star Team wasn’t just about popularity, his numbers speak for themselves. As of July 2nd, Lopez was batting .341/.388/.545 with a double, triple and 2 home runs on the year, adding in 7 RBIs and a stolen base.