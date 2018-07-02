Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday(7/2/18) with Sunday Finals:Still looking for word on the Greensboro Colts???

Do they have a new website, have they moved their info to Facebook, what is going this season with Greensboro Colt Baseball…..I’m sure they are probably thriving and now headed toward their All-Stars season, but you wouldn’t know by the amount of info made available about them in 2018….Have been looking all over and can’t find a thing on the Colts….Where have they gone and what are they up to this season??? We have been posting and printing their info for years, but this year they are MIA……

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday with Results from Sunday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(41-40) at the Hickory Crawdads(36-45) 7pm L.P. Franz Stadium in Hickory, N.C.

Sunday Games:Greensboro 9, Hickory 4….Hickory 4, Greensboro 2

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:Asheboro Copperheads at High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms(15-11) 7pm

Sunday:Martinsville Mustangs 3, HiToms 1

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(21-5) OFF

Sunday:Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 1…Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 0

American Legion:

July 3rd:Area III First Round Playoffs

Tonight:Greensboro Red Wings(6-10) OFF

Friday:Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 4, Post 8 Davidson County 1

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(2-10) at Bluefield(10-2) 7:05pm

Sunday:Bluefield 10, Burlington Royals 2

Carolina League:

Today:Winston-Salem Dash(48-33) at Wilmington, Delaware Blue Rocks(37-43) 6:35pm

Sunday Final:Wilmington Blue Rocks 4,Winston-Salem Dash 3