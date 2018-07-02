MaKala Rouse(Dudley HS/Campbell University) has signed to play Women’s Professional Basketball in Bosnia

MaKala Rouse, a Dudley High School graduate, has signed to play women’s professional basketball in Bosnia….

Rouse is a 2014 graduate from James B. Dudley High School and she just completed her senior season at Campbell University….

7.7 PPG/5.7 Rbg/102 assists

MaKala at Campbell:

Junior (2016-17: *****Big South Defensive Player of the Year)*****: All-Big South honorable mention… Appeared in all 31 contests and made 30 starts as a junior… Ranked third on the team with an average of 28.3 minutes per game and was one of six players to make an appearance in every contest… Stood second on the team in scoring with 9.0 points per game and third in rebounding with 4.6 boards per game… Led the team in total assists with 85 and her 2.7 assists per game ranked eighth in the Big South… Finished third in the conference in total steals (64) and averaged 2.06 steals per game, which stood fourth in the league… Ranked second on the team in blocks with 18… Recorded 15 double-figure scoring efforts… Scored a career-high 20 points and nearly had a double-double with a career-high nine assists in a win at Gardner-Webb (1/28)… Recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds in a win over High Point (1/24)… Pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds, which matched the fourth-highest single-game tally in the Big South that season, in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (12/19)… Scored 16 points and hit the game-winning layup with just over a second to go on the clock in overtime at Western Carolina (11/29)… Also tallied 16 points in victory at UNC Asheville (1/3)… Averaged 13.5 points per game in four-straight games between Jan. 21-31, 2017.

Sophomore (2015-16): Played in all 31 games with 24 starts… Ranked fourth on the team with an average of 22.2 minutes per contest… Averaged 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, which stood third on the team… Shot .370 from the field (54-for-144)… Ranked second on the team in steals (40) and blocks (16)… Tallied three double-figure scoring efforts… Scored a seasaon-high 11 points at Radford (1/11)… Finished with 10 points in wins at Longwood (1/9) and Liberty (2/9)… Pulled down a season-best seven rebounds in four games, including the Big South Championship First Round victory over Coastal Carolina (3/10)… Dished out a season-high eight assists and matched a season-high four steals versus Charleston Southern (2/13)… Averaged 5.3 points per game in conference play.

Freshman (2014-15): Appeared in 30 of a possible 31 games for the Camels… Dropped a career-best eight points in 17 minutes at Charleston Southern (12/13)… Also came away with three steals against the Buccaneers… Tallied seven points on 3-of-5 (60.0 percent) shooting at Coastal Carolina (1/20)… Notched six points in a road victory at Gardner-Webb (2/17)… Pulled down a season-best five rebounds twice, first at Western Carolina (11/24) and again in Big South play against Winthrop (2/2)… Swatted a pair of shots against Presbyterian (12/30) and added one block apiece at UNC Asheville (2/ 10) and Gardner-Webb… Averaged 1.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 10.8 minutes of action… Big South Presidential Honor Roll.

January 31, 2017 at 11:39

MaKala Rouse(Dudley High School) named Big South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week:Leads Campbell Camels on a five-game winning streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Campbell junior guard MaKala Rouse(Dudley High School) has been named the Big South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday. The Camels will close out the first half of their league schedule Tuesday night when they put their five-game winning streak on the line against Liberty inside Gore Arena.

Rouse(Dudley HS) nearly averaged a triple-double between a pair of Camel victories last week to earn her first career Big South weekly honor. Her stat line included 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assist per game while shooting .570 from the field and a near perfect 8-for-9 (.880) from the free throw stripe.

Rouse earned her first double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds in a victory over High Point on Tuesday. The Greensboro, North Carolina native followed it up with a career-high 20 points and just missed her second-straight double-double with a career-high nine assists in a tough road victory at Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Rouse iced the game away at GWU with a perfect 6-for-6 showing from the free throw stripe in the Camels’ final three possessions of the game.

Rouse is the third Camel to receive Big South honors this season. She replaces teammate Summer Price as the reigning player of the week and Breanna Foster received the league’s first freshman of the week nod back on November 14.