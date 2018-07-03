Elon Women’s Golf Trio Earns WGCA All-America Scholar Honors

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – For the ninth consecutive year, the Elon University women’s golf team had multiple players pick up WGCA All-American Scholar honors, as seniors Hilda Kristjansdottir and Heather Munro and freshman Adel Vadkerti all claimed the recognition.

2017-18 WGCA All-American Scholars

Kristjansdottir earned the award for the third time in her career and finished her career with a 3.72 GPA. On the links, the Kopavogur, Iceland, native posted a 78.31 stroke average over 26 rounds during the 2017-18 campaign. Over the course of her career, Kristjansdottir participated in 78 rounds and posted a 79.63 stroke average.

Munro, who concluded her career with a 3.55 GPA, picked up the honor for the second time. The native of Dundee, Scotland, posted a 75.00 stroke average in 26 rounds this year. The four-time all-conference performer and 2018 team MVP competed in 108 rounds and posted a 75.07 stroke average over her four seasons in the maroon and gold.

Vadkerti, a native of Komarom, Hungary, notched a 77.92 stroke average over 26 rounds of play in her rookie season. She sports a 3.51 GPA.

This team is presented by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA), which was formerly known as the National Golf Coaches Association (NGCA). This year, the WGCA recognized a total of 1,011 women’s golfers from the Division I, II and III ranks.

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.

Elon’s All-Time WGCA/NGCA All-American Scholars

2000 – Beth Frace

2001 – Beth Frace

2002 – Laura Orlen

2002 – Katherine Knoepffler

2003 – Katherine Knoepffler

2006 – Kelly Baytos

2006 – Kristin Tremoulis

2008 – Kelsey Johnson

2010 – Kelsey Johnson

2010 – Tara McFadden

2011 – Virginia Mayer

2011 – Tara McFadden

2011 – Martyna Mierzwa

2012 – Diana Davis

2012 – Virginia Mayer

2013 – Emily Brooks

2013 – Kathryn Buckingham

2013 – Martyna Mierzwa

2013 – Sunna Vidisdottir

2014 – Emily Brooks

2014 – Kathryn Buckingham

2014 – Sunna Vidisdottir

2015 – Emily Brooks

2015 – Hilda Kristjansdottir

2015 – Sunna Vidisdottir

2016 – Emily Brooks

2016 – Sunna Vidisdottir

2017 – Hilda Kristjansdottir

2017 – Heather Munro

2018 – Hilda Kristjansdottir

2018 – Heather Munro

2018 – Adel Vadkerti