Elon Women’s Golf Trio Earns WGCA All-America Scholar Honors
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – For the ninth consecutive year, the Elon University women’s golf team had multiple players pick up WGCA All-American Scholar honors, as seniors Hilda Kristjansdottir and Heather Munro and freshman Adel Vadkerti all claimed the recognition.
2017-18 WGCA All-American Scholars
Kristjansdottir earned the award for the third time in her career and finished her career with a 3.72 GPA. On the links, the Kopavogur, Iceland, native posted a 78.31 stroke average over 26 rounds during the 2017-18 campaign. Over the course of her career, Kristjansdottir participated in 78 rounds and posted a 79.63 stroke average.
Munro, who concluded her career with a 3.55 GPA, picked up the honor for the second time. The native of Dundee, Scotland, posted a 75.00 stroke average in 26 rounds this year. The four-time all-conference performer and 2018 team MVP competed in 108 rounds and posted a 75.07 stroke average over her four seasons in the maroon and gold.
Vadkerti, a native of Komarom, Hungary, notched a 77.92 stroke average over 26 rounds of play in her rookie season. She sports a 3.51 GPA.
This team is presented by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA), which was formerly known as the National Golf Coaches Association (NGCA). This year, the WGCA recognized a total of 1,011 women’s golfers from the Division I, II and III ranks.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.
Elon’s All-Time WGCA/NGCA All-American Scholars
2000 – Beth Frace
2001 – Beth Frace
2002 – Laura Orlen
2002 – Katherine Knoepffler
2003 – Katherine Knoepffler
2006 – Kelly Baytos
2006 – Kristin Tremoulis
2008 – Kelsey Johnson
2010 – Kelsey Johnson
2010 – Tara McFadden
2011 – Virginia Mayer
2011 – Tara McFadden
2011 – Martyna Mierzwa
2012 – Diana Davis
2012 – Virginia Mayer
2013 – Emily Brooks
2013 – Kathryn Buckingham
2013 – Martyna Mierzwa
2013 – Sunna Vidisdottir
2014 – Emily Brooks
2014 – Kathryn Buckingham
2014 – Sunna Vidisdottir
2015 – Emily Brooks
2015 – Hilda Kristjansdottir
2015 – Sunna Vidisdottir
2016 – Emily Brooks
2016 – Sunna Vidisdottir
2017 – Hilda Kristjansdottir
2017 – Heather Munro
2018 – Hilda Kristjansdottir
2018 – Heather Munro
2018 – Adel Vadkerti
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.