Grasshoppers to unveil new face of the franchise on July 4

First opportunity for Greensboro to meet the newest member of our Hoppin’ Fun Team

GREENSBORO, NC – The Greensboro Grasshoppers plan to introduce a new face of the franchise during the team’s big Stars & Stripes Spectacular on the Fourth of July at First National Bank Field. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with first pitch against the Lakewood BlueClaws at 7:00 p.m. During the game, the Grasshoppers faithful will get to see this new member of the organization who is likely to become a fan-favorite at ballgames over the next few seasons.

Tickets to the Independence Day game are going fast, with limited seats remaining in general admission areas for $8.00. Fans are encouraged to purchase their July 4th game tickets in advance online at gsohoppers.com.

The Grasshoppers return to home this coming Wednesday for three games. For ticket information call 336-268-2255 or go to www.gsohoppers.com – text to buy tickets – text GSOthursday, GSOfireworks, GSOsunday to 70875 for an EASY way to purchase tickets.