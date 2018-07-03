HPU Track and Field Welcomes 25 Newcomers
HPU Track and Field/Cross Country Women Add Nine
HIGH POINT, N.C. —High Point University track and field head coach Mike Esposito has announced that nine student-athletes have joined the HPU women’s track and field/cross country program.
“Our coaches did a great job with this class, filling some areas of need while adding depth to our positions of strength,” Esposito said. “This is the exact class that we needed to position ourselves to compete for conference championships in all three seasons. All of our new enrollees are excited to be Panthers and will inject talent, character and energy into our program.”
This group of nine joins Mackenzie Horn, who signed in the fall.
Taylor Arthur
Sprints
Charlotte, N.C.
Ardrey Kell
Coach Pruitt on Arthur – “I am looking forward to working with Taylor, her positive and dedicated mentality will be a huge part of her individual improvement and our team success.”
Leah Bolden
Sprints
High Point, N.C.
High Point Central
Coach Pruitt on Bolden – “Leah will be a fantastic addition to our sprint group. She was the state 4A champion in the 55 meters. She is a naturally gifted sprinter, who brings passion for the sport and a team mentality. Leah will be a major contributor to the program early on in her career as a Panther.”
Lucy Clayton
Cross Country/Distance
Millis, Mass.
Millis
Coach Tamer on Clayton – “Lucy is a tough athlete from Massachusetts, by way of England, who has made some big progressions through her high school years. Lucy has shown that she possesses the potential to be a major player for us in the very near future.”
Lexi Crompton
Multis
Hurricane, W.Va.
Hurricane
Coach Hall on Crompton – “Lexi has tremendous upside as a heptathlete. She is tall, athletic and extremely coachable. Lexi has the ability to be an elite level heptathlete in the near future and will join an outstanding combined-event training group at HPU.”
Nylie Facey
Sprints/Hurdles
High Point, N.C.
Southwest Guilford
Coach Pruitt on Facey – “Nyile is the NCHSAA 100mh State Champion and will bring great talent to our sprints squad. She has the skillset to compete at the Big South level, and great upside to compete at the NCAA level.”
Katie Gregory
Jumps
Wilmington, N.C.
Hoggard
Coach Hall on Gregory – “Katie is the second Gregory I have had the good fortune to coach at HPU. Her sister, Amanda, developed into an All-Big South long jumper. She will focus on the high jump while possibly training for the Heptathlon as well.”
Camryn Harper
Cross Country/Middle Distance
Boonsboro, Md.
Boonsboro
Coach Tamer on Harper – “Camryn comes from a speed background and has also shown some ability at the longer events earning all-state accolades in in cross country as well. Her talent and range of skills can make her a dangerous athlete at the Big South or NCAA level given the proper development.”
Lindsey Ickes
Cross Country/Distance
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Forsyth Country Day
Coach Tamer on Ickes – “Lindsey has earned multiple North Carolina HS state titles in both XC and track, but we believe her best years of running are certainly ahead of her. She has the potential to be an immediate contributor for our squad.”
Ashley Morales
Sprints
Theills, N.Y.
North Rockland
Coach Pruitt on Morales – “I am excited to have Ashley join our program. She is a former lacrosse player and is fairly new to track and field with a great upside.”
HPU Track and Field/Cross Country Men Add 16
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University track and field head coach Mike Esposito has announced that 16 student-athletes have joined the HPU men’s track and field/cross country program.
This group of 16 student-athletes join Paul Gore and Spencer Smucker, who signed in the fall.
Stephen Binkley
Multis
Oviedo, Fla.
The Master’s Academy
Coach Hall on Binkley – “Steve is a former basketball player and relative newcomer to track and field, but he has a great frame and leverage to be a very successful decathlete.”
Daniel Bogle
Sprints
Kingston, Jamaica
Calabar
Coach Pruitt on Bogle – “Daniel has been a stand out athlete in Jamaica. He is no stranger to high quality competition and will be a major contributor to our team success.”
Brandon Braswell
Sprints
McLean, Va.
Langley
Coach Pruitt on Braswell – “Brandon has had success on many sprint relays for his high school and wants to transfer that to individual events. He has a lot of potential and I am glad he chose to become a Panther.”
Cameron Cunningham
Middle Distance
Downingtown, Pa.
Bishop Shanahan
Coach Pruitt on Cunningham – “Cameron is an outstanding student, with experience in the 800m. I am excited to have him apart of our mid distance group.”
Quinten Distante
Hurdles
Hicksville, N.Y.
Holy Trinity
Coach Pruitt on Distante – “Quinten knew he wanted to be a Panther as soon as he stepped on campus. He is ready to get to work this fall, I expect great things from him in the future.”
Cameron Dowling
Sprints
Downingtown, Pa.
Bishop Shanahan
Coach Pruitt on Dowling – “Cameron has a great upside as a sprinter. He has a love for the sport as he is returning to the track and field.”
Robert Dupell III
Sprints
Lansdale, Pa.
Saint Joseph’s Prep
Coach Pruitt on Dupell – “I am excited to have Robert join our family. From the first time I met him it was clear that he loves the direction that our program is headed. He has had success nationally, and he will be a major contributor as a young Panther.”
Nicholas Eggleston
Sprints
Laurel, Md.
St. Vincent Pallotti
Coach Pruitt on Eggleston – “Nicholas is a great addition to our sprints group. He wanted to join us in building a championship level sprints group, and is committed to team success.”
Xavier Freeman
Sprints
Kannapolis, N.C.
A.L. Brown
Coach Pruitt on Xavier joins our family specializing in the sprint events. I believe this young man will have tremendous improvements as a Panther.”
Grant Gilbert
Cross Country/Middle Distance
Manasquan, N.J.
Manasquan
Coach Esposito on Gilbert – “Grant has battled some injuries but bounced back strong this spring. He had an excellent junior cross country season and should fit in nicely with our cross country team this fall.”
Robert Greer
Throws
New Rochelle, N.Y.
Iona Preparatory
Coach Hall on Greer – “Robbie is a tall talented Javelin thrower with the ability to score immediately at the Big South Conference level. We are excited to have him join our program and continue the strong javelin tradition at HPU.”
Edward Hayfron
Cross Country/Middle Distance
Toronto, Ontario
Birchmount Park/Iona
Coach Esposito on Hayfron – “Edward is a talented transfer who will look to run up front for us in cross country, while exceling on the track from 800 meter and up.”
Andrew Nagle
Middle Distance
Wilbraham, Mass.
Wilbraham and Monson Academy
Coach Pruitt on Nagle – “Andrew will be a great addition to our mid distance group. He is ready to begin working towards becoming an athlete to help us reach success in the Big South.”
Max Shirikjian
Jumps
Kingston, Mass.
Silver Lake Regional
Coach Hall on Shirkijan – “Max is a long jump specialist with a big upside. He will also help bolster our sprint relay teams. As a Massachusetts native, Max has annually had a very short outdoor season with decent weather conditions. I am optimistic that Max will be able to improve greatly with the better weather condition we have in the North Carolina. He has really good upside and has the potential to become a very good jumper.”
Justin White
Sprints
Jersey City, N.J.
St. Peter’s Prep
Coach Pruitt on White – “Justin is an athlete with untapped talent. He is eager to try new events to find where he will have success contributing to the team.”
Mikale Williams
Jumps
Mercersburg, Pa.
Mercersburg Academy
Coach Hall on Williams – “Mikale has a great build for jumping and with improved sprint mechanics I am confident that he will produce some really strong marks in both horizontal events. He will benefit greatly from the great facilities and training group we have at HPU.”
