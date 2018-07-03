HPU Track and Field Welcomes 25 Newcomers

*** Both men’s and women’s recruiting releases included ***

HPU Track and Field/Cross Country Women Add Nine

HIGH POINT, N.C. —High Point University track and field head coach Mike Esposito has announced that nine student-athletes have joined the HPU women’s track and field/cross country program.

“Our coaches did a great job with this class, filling some areas of need while adding depth to our positions of strength,” Esposito said. “This is the exact class that we needed to position ourselves to compete for conference championships in all three seasons. All of our new enrollees are excited to be Panthers and will inject talent, character and energy into our program.”

This group of nine joins Mackenzie Horn, who signed in the fall.

Taylor Arthur

Sprints

Charlotte, N.C.

Ardrey Kell

Coach Pruitt on Arthur – “I am looking forward to working with Taylor, her positive and dedicated mentality will be a huge part of her individual improvement and our team success.”

Leah Bolden

Sprints

High Point, N.C.

High Point Central

Coach Pruitt on Bolden – “Leah will be a fantastic addition to our sprint group. She was the state 4A champion in the 55 meters. She is a naturally gifted sprinter, who brings passion for the sport and a team mentality. Leah will be a major contributor to the program early on in her career as a Panther.”

Lucy Clayton

Cross Country/Distance

Millis, Mass.

Millis

Coach Tamer on Clayton – “Lucy is a tough athlete from Massachusetts, by way of England, who has made some big progressions through her high school years. Lucy has shown that she possesses the potential to be a major player for us in the very near future.”

Lexi Crompton

Multis

Hurricane, W.Va.

Hurricane

Coach Hall on Crompton – “Lexi has tremendous upside as a heptathlete. She is tall, athletic and extremely coachable. Lexi has the ability to be an elite level heptathlete in the near future and will join an outstanding combined-event training group at HPU.”

Nylie Facey

Sprints/Hurdles

High Point, N.C.

Southwest Guilford

Coach Pruitt on Facey – “Nyile is the NCHSAA 100mh State Champion and will bring great talent to our sprints squad. She has the skillset to compete at the Big South level, and great upside to compete at the NCAA level.”

Katie Gregory

Jumps

Wilmington, N.C.

Hoggard

Coach Hall on Gregory – “Katie is the second Gregory I have had the good fortune to coach at HPU. Her sister, Amanda, developed into an All-Big South long jumper. She will focus on the high jump while possibly training for the Heptathlon as well.”

Camryn Harper

Cross Country/Middle Distance

Boonsboro, Md.

Boonsboro

Coach Tamer on Harper – “Camryn comes from a speed background and has also shown some ability at the longer events earning all-state accolades in in cross country as well. Her talent and range of skills can make her a dangerous athlete at the Big South or NCAA level given the proper development.”

Lindsey Ickes

Cross Country/Distance

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Forsyth Country Day

Coach Tamer on Ickes – “Lindsey has earned multiple North Carolina HS state titles in both XC and track, but we believe her best years of running are certainly ahead of her. She has the potential to be an immediate contributor for our squad.”

Ashley Morales

Sprints

Theills, N.Y.

North Rockland

Coach Pruitt on Morales – “I am excited to have Ashley join our program. She is a former lacrosse player and is fairly new to track and field with a great upside.”

HPU Track and Field/Cross Country Men Add 16

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University track and field head coach Mike Esposito has announced that 16 student-athletes have joined the HPU men’s track and field/cross country program.

“Our coaches did a great job with this class, filling some areas of need while adding depth to our positions of strength,” Esposito said. “This is the exact class that we needed to position ourselves to compete for conference championships in all three seasons. All of our new enrollees are excited to be Panthers and will inject talent, character and energy into our program.”

This group of 16 student-athletes join Paul Gore and Spencer Smucker, who signed in the fall.

Stephen Binkley

Multis

Oviedo, Fla.

The Master’s Academy

Coach Hall on Binkley – “Steve is a former basketball player and relative newcomer to track and field, but he has a great frame and leverage to be a very successful decathlete.”

Daniel Bogle

Sprints

Kingston, Jamaica

Calabar

Coach Pruitt on Bogle – “Daniel has been a stand out athlete in Jamaica. He is no stranger to high quality competition and will be a major contributor to our team success.”

Brandon Braswell

Sprints

McLean, Va.

Langley

Coach Pruitt on Braswell – “Brandon has had success on many sprint relays for his high school and wants to transfer that to individual events. He has a lot of potential and I am glad he chose to become a Panther.”

Cameron Cunningham

Middle Distance

Downingtown, Pa.

Bishop Shanahan

Coach Pruitt on Cunningham – “Cameron is an outstanding student, with experience in the 800m. I am excited to have him apart of our mid distance group.”

Quinten Distante

Hurdles

Hicksville, N.Y.

Holy Trinity

Coach Pruitt on Distante – “Quinten knew he wanted to be a Panther as soon as he stepped on campus. He is ready to get to work this fall, I expect great things from him in the future.”

Cameron Dowling

Sprints

Downingtown, Pa.

Bishop Shanahan

Coach Pruitt on Dowling – “Cameron has a great upside as a sprinter. He has a love for the sport as he is returning to the track and field.”

Robert Dupell III

Sprints

Lansdale, Pa.

Saint Joseph’s Prep

Coach Pruitt on Dupell – “I am excited to have Robert join our family. From the first time I met him it was clear that he loves the direction that our program is headed. He has had success nationally, and he will be a major contributor as a young Panther.”

Nicholas Eggleston

Sprints

Laurel, Md.

St. Vincent Pallotti

Coach Pruitt on Eggleston – “Nicholas is a great addition to our sprints group. He wanted to join us in building a championship level sprints group, and is committed to team success.”

Xavier Freeman

Sprints

Kannapolis, N.C.

A.L. Brown

Coach Pruitt on Xavier joins our family specializing in the sprint events. I believe this young man will have tremendous improvements as a Panther.”

Grant Gilbert

Cross Country/Middle Distance

Manasquan, N.J.

Manasquan

Coach Esposito on Gilbert – “Grant has battled some injuries but bounced back strong this spring. He had an excellent junior cross country season and should fit in nicely with our cross country team this fall.”

Robert Greer

Throws

New Rochelle, N.Y.

Iona Preparatory

Coach Hall on Greer – “Robbie is a tall talented Javelin thrower with the ability to score immediately at the Big South Conference level. We are excited to have him join our program and continue the strong javelin tradition at HPU.”

Edward Hayfron

Cross Country/Middle Distance

Toronto, Ontario

Birchmount Park/Iona

Coach Esposito on Hayfron – “Edward is a talented transfer who will look to run up front for us in cross country, while exceling on the track from 800 meter and up.”

Andrew Nagle

Middle Distance

Wilbraham, Mass.

Wilbraham and Monson Academy

Coach Pruitt on Nagle – “Andrew will be a great addition to our mid distance group. He is ready to begin working towards becoming an athlete to help us reach success in the Big South.”

Max Shirikjian

Jumps

Kingston, Mass.

Silver Lake Regional

Coach Hall on Shirkijan – “Max is a long jump specialist with a big upside. He will also help bolster our sprint relay teams. As a Massachusetts native, Max has annually had a very short outdoor season with decent weather conditions. I am optimistic that Max will be able to improve greatly with the better weather condition we have in the North Carolina. He has really good upside and has the potential to become a very good jumper.”

Justin White

Sprints

Jersey City, N.J.

St. Peter’s Prep

Coach Pruitt on White – “Justin is an athlete with untapped talent. He is eager to try new events to find where he will have success contributing to the team.”

Mikale Williams

Jumps

Mercersburg, Pa.

Mercersburg Academy

Coach Hall on Williams – “Mikale has a great build for jumping and with improved sprint mechanics I am confident that he will produce some really strong marks in both horizontal events. He will benefit greatly from the great facilities and training group we have at HPU.”