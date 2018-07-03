Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday(7/3/18) with Monday Finals:We found the Greensboro Colts!!!

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday with Results from Monday’s games…*****

Found the Greensboro Colts on Game Changer and they are now there at www.gamechanger.com and be sure to type in Greensboro Colt Baseball and I still liked it better when they had their own website with updated standings and updated scores, but times must move on and change and we move now to GAME CHANGER for the Greensboro Colts….See current standings and today’s games down below…..

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(40-40) at the Hickory Crawdads(36-44) 7pm L.P. Franz Stadium in Hickory, N.C.

Monday Game:Hickory 5, Greensboro 1

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms(15-12) at Lexington County Blowfish 7:05pm

Monday:Asheboro Copperheads 11, High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms 7

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(21-5) OFF

Monday:Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 1…..Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 0

American Legion:

July 3rd:Area III First Round Playoffs:

TONIGHT…

Greensboro Red Wings(6-10) at Mocksville-Davie County 7pm at Rich Park

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(2-11) at Bluefield(11-2) 7:05pm

Monday:Bluefield 6, Burlington Royals 2

Carolina League:

Today:Winston-Salem Dash(49-33) at Wilmington, Delaware Blue Rocks(37-44) 6:35pm

Monday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 5, Wilmington Blue Rocks 2

Greensboro Colt Baseball for today/Tuesday July 3:

Eastern Alamance vs. Burlington Williams 6pm at Grimsley HS

Southern Alamance vs. Grimsley 8pm at Grimsley HS

Eastern Guilford vs. Jamestown 6pm at Leonard Center

Southern Guilford vs. Morehead 8pm at Leonard Center

Current Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

Northern Guilford 10-1-1

Western Guilford 10-3

Jamestown 10-3

Dudley 8-2

Grimsley 8-5

Northeast Guilford 8-6-1

Morehead 7-3

Rockingham County 7-4-1

Reidsville 6-4

Southern Alamance 5-4-1

Burlington Williams 4-6

Southern Guilford 4-7

Eastern Alamance 4-10

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-13

Eastern Guilford 0-10-1