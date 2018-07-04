Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Wednesday(7/4/18) with Tuesday Finals:Lots of Area Fireworks Shows Tonight

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Wednesday with Results from Tuesday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Lakewood BlueClaws(49-32) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(40-41) 7pm at First National Bank Field….Fireworks after the game is completed…

Tuesday Game:Hickory 5, Greensboro 1

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:Martinsville Mustangs at High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms(16-12) 7:00pm…Firewworks after the game is completed…

Teusday:High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms 8, Lexington County Blowfish 1

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(21-5) OFF

Monday:Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 1…..Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 0

American Legion:

July 4th Area III First Round Playoffs:

Davie County at Greensboro Red Wings(6-11) 6pm at Trinity High School

Tuesday:Mocksville-Davie County 13, Greensboro Red Wings 3

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Princeton(8-6) at Burlington Royals(2-12) 6pm with Fireworks after the game….

Tuesday:Bluefield 9, Burlington Royals 2

Carolina League:

Tonight:Down East Wood Ducks(41-42) at Winston-Salem Dash(49-33)

Tuesday Final:Wilmington Blue Rocks 4, Winston-Salem Dash 1…Game suspended Top of the 5th Inning at Wilmington, Delaware due to rain…

Greensboro Colt Baseball for today/Tuesday July 3:

Eastern Alamance vs. Burlington Williams 6pm at Grimsley HS

Southern Alamance vs. Grimsley 8pm at Grimsley HS

Eastern Guilford vs. Jamestown 6pm at Leonard Center

Southern Guilford vs. Morehead 8pm at Leonard Center

Current Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

Northern Guilford 10-1-1

Western Guilford 10-3

Jamestown 10-3

Dudley 8-2

Grimsley 8-5

Northeast Guilford 8-6-1

Morehead 7-3

Rockingham County 7-4-1

Reidsville 6-4

Southern Alamance 5-4-1

Burlington Williams 4-6

Southern Guilford 4-7

Eastern Alamance 4-10

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-13

Eastern Guilford 0-10-1