American Legion Playoff Picture for Post 87 HiToms

PLAYOFF BOUND

*****The North Carolina American Legion postseason start tomorrow, and the Post 87 HiToms host the first round of the Area 3 region!*****

Depending on who clinches the other playoff bid, away games will either be at Concord or Davidson Co.

Game 1: Friday the 6th, Finch Field 7pm

Game 2: Saturday, Away 7pm

Game 3: Sunday, Finch Field 6pm

Game 4 (if necessary): Monday, Away 7pm

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, Finch Field 7pm