Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday(7/5/18) with Wednesday Finals:Kernersville Bulldogs announce 2018 All-Stars with Davis(WES), Garvey(NWG), Lipke(Ragsdale) and Mayhew(UNCG) leading the way

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday with Results from Wednesday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Lakewood BlueClaws(49-33) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(41-41) 7pm at First National Bank Field….

Wednesday Game:Greensboro 4, Lakewood 3

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(17-12) OFF

Wednesday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5. Martinsville Mustangs 3

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(21-5) OFF

Monday:Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 1…..Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 0

**********Kernersville Bulldogs:Congrats to our All Star Game selections 2018:Luke Davis, Michael Garvey, Colin Lipke, Jake Mayhew, Sean McQuillan, Jeremiah Triplett and Alsander Womack! Game and pro workout Saturday July 7 starting at 2:30 with first pitch of All Star Game set for 6:30.**********

American Legion:

July 5th Area III First Round Playoffs:(Deciding Game Three in the Best-of-Three Series, tied at 1-1 going into tonight’s game at Davie County.)

Greensboro Red Wings(7-11) at Davie County 7pm at Rich Park

Wednesday:Greensboro Red Wings 11, Mocksville-Davie County 5

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Princeton(8-6) at Burlington Royals(2-12) 5pm with Wednesday game being completed as a Nine-Inning game and a second game will follow with Burlington vs. Princeton, and it will go 7 innings…Hot Dog night at Burlington Athletic Park, with all Hot Dogs just Twenty-five Cents……

Wednesday:Bluefield 7, Burlington Royals 7….Game was suspended in the Top of the 5th, tied at 7-7…

Carolina League:

Tonight:Down East Wood Ducks(41-43) at Winston-Salem Dash(50-33)

Wednesday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 14, Down East Wood Ducks 5

Greensboro Colt Baseball for today/Tuesday July 3:

OFF

Current Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

Northern Guilford 10-1-1

Western Guilford 10-3

Jamestown 10-3

Dudley 8-2

Grimsley 8-5

Northeast Guilford 8-6-1

Morehead 7-3

Rockingham County 7-4-1

Reidsville 6-4

Southern Alamance 5-4-1

Burlington Williams 4-6

Southern Guilford 4-7

Eastern Alamance 4-10

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-13

Eastern Guilford 0-10-1