Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday(7/5/18) with Wednesday Finals:Kernersville Bulldogs announce 2018 All-Stars with Davis(WES), Garvey(NWG), Lipke(Ragsdale) and Mayhew(UNCG) leading the way
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday with Results from Wednesday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Lakewood BlueClaws(49-33) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(41-41) 7pm at First National Bank Field….
Wednesday Game:Greensboro 4, Lakewood 3
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(17-12) OFF
Wednesday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5. Martinsville Mustangs 3
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(21-5) OFF
Monday:Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 1…..Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 0
**********Kernersville Bulldogs:Congrats to our All Star Game selections 2018:Luke Davis, Michael Garvey, Colin Lipke, Jake Mayhew, Sean McQuillan, Jeremiah Triplett and Alsander Womack! Game and pro workout Saturday July 7 starting at 2:30 with first pitch of All Star Game set for 6:30.**********
American Legion:
July 5th Area III First Round Playoffs:(Deciding Game Three in the Best-of-Three Series, tied at 1-1 going into tonight’s game at Davie County.)
Greensboro Red Wings(7-11) at Davie County 7pm at Rich Park
Wednesday:Greensboro Red Wings 11, Mocksville-Davie County 5
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Princeton(8-6) at Burlington Royals(2-12) 5pm with Wednesday game being completed as a Nine-Inning game and a second game will follow with Burlington vs. Princeton, and it will go 7 innings…Hot Dog night at Burlington Athletic Park, with all Hot Dogs just Twenty-five Cents……
Wednesday:Bluefield 7, Burlington Royals 7….Game was suspended in the Top of the 5th, tied at 7-7…
Carolina League:
Tonight:Down East Wood Ducks(41-43) at Winston-Salem Dash(50-33)
Wednesday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 14, Down East Wood Ducks 5
Greensboro Colt Baseball for today/Tuesday July 3:
OFF
Current Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
Northern Guilford 10-1-1
Western Guilford 10-3
Jamestown 10-3
Dudley 8-2
Grimsley 8-5
Northeast Guilford 8-6-1
Morehead 7-3
Rockingham County 7-4-1
Reidsville 6-4
Southern Alamance 5-4-1
Burlington Williams 4-6
Southern Guilford 4-7
Eastern Alamance 4-10
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-13
Eastern Guilford 0-10-1
