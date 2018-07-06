American Legion Baseball:Despite Strong Fight, Eastern Randolph Post 81 Can’t Top Stanly County Post 76
Despite Strong Fight, Eastern Randolph Post 81 Can’t Top Stanly County Post 76
Final:
Post 76 Stanly County 9
Post 81 Eastern Randolph 7
Despite Strong Fight, Eastern Randolph Post 81 Can’t Top Stanly County Post 76
Final:
Post 76 Stanly County 9
Post 81 Eastern Randolph 7
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.