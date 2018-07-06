Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday(7/6/18) with Thursday Finals:Greensboro Red Wings in American Legion Round Two Playoffs

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday with Results from Thursday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Lakewood BlueClaws(49-34) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(42-41) 7pm at First National Bank Field….

Thursday Game:Greensboro 5, Lakewood 4

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(17-12) at Gastonia Grizzlies 7:05pm

Thursday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(21-5) OFF

Monday:Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 1…..Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 0

**********Kernersville Bulldogs:Congrats to our All Star Game selections 2018:Luke Davis(Wesleyan Christian Academy), Michael Garvey(Northwest Guilford HS), Colin Lipke(Ragsdale HS), Jake Mayhew(UNCG), Sean McQuillan, Jeremiah Triplett and Alsander Womack! Game and pro workout Saturday July 7 starting at 2:30 with first pitch of All Star Game set for 6:30.**********

American Legion:

July 6th Area III Second Round Playoffs:

Greensboro Red Wings(8-11) at Post 45 Randolph County 7pm at McCrary Park, in Asheboro…..

Thursday:Greensboro Red Wings 16, Mocksville-Davie County 11….Greensboro Red Wings win Best-of-Three Series, 2-1/Two-games-to-One….

from Twitter:

FINAL:Post 53 16, Mocksville 11. Post 53 advances to the second round and will face @RCpost45 in a best-of-five series beginning Today/Friday at McCrary Park!

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Princeton(10-6) at Burlington Royals(2-14) 7pm at Burlington Athletic Park…

Thursday:Princeton 11, Burlington 10….11 Innings/Princeton 11, Burlington 9….10 Innings

Carolina League:

Tonight:Down East Wood Ducks(41-44) at Winston-Salem Dash(51-33)

Thursday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 7, Down East Wood Ducks 4

Greensboro Colt Baseball for today/Friday July 3:

OFF

Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

Northern Guilford 10-1-1

Western Guilford 10-3

Jamestown 10-3

Dudley 8-2

Grimsley 8-5

Northeast Guilford 8-6-1

Morehead 7-3

Rockingham County 7-4-1

Reidsville 6-4

Southern Alamance 5-4-1

Burlington Williams 4-6

Southern Guilford 4-7

Eastern Alamance 4-10

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-13

Eastern Guilford 0-10-1