Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday(7/6/18) with Thursday Finals:Greensboro Red Wings in American Legion Round Two Playoffs
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday with Results from Thursday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Lakewood BlueClaws(49-34) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(42-41) 7pm at First National Bank Field….
Thursday Game:Greensboro 5, Lakewood 4
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(17-12) at Gastonia Grizzlies 7:05pm
Thursday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(21-5) OFF
Monday:Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 1…..Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 0
**********Kernersville Bulldogs:Congrats to our All Star Game selections 2018:Luke Davis(Wesleyan Christian Academy), Michael Garvey(Northwest Guilford HS), Colin Lipke(Ragsdale HS), Jake Mayhew(UNCG), Sean McQuillan, Jeremiah Triplett and Alsander Womack! Game and pro workout Saturday July 7 starting at 2:30 with first pitch of All Star Game set for 6:30.**********
American Legion:
July 6th Area III Second Round Playoffs:
Greensboro Red Wings(8-11) at Post 45 Randolph County 7pm at McCrary Park, in Asheboro…..
Thursday:Greensboro Red Wings 16, Mocksville-Davie County 11….Greensboro Red Wings win Best-of-Three Series, 2-1/Two-games-to-One….
from Twitter:
FINAL:Post 53 16, Mocksville 11. Post 53 advances to the second round and will face @RCpost45 in a best-of-five series beginning Today/Friday at McCrary Park!
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Princeton(10-6) at Burlington Royals(2-14) 7pm at Burlington Athletic Park…
Thursday:Princeton 11, Burlington 10….11 Innings/Princeton 11, Burlington 9….10 Innings
Carolina League:
Tonight:Down East Wood Ducks(41-44) at Winston-Salem Dash(51-33)
Thursday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 7, Down East Wood Ducks 4
Greensboro Colt Baseball for today/Friday July 3:
OFF
Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
Northern Guilford 10-1-1
Western Guilford 10-3
Jamestown 10-3
Dudley 8-2
Grimsley 8-5
Northeast Guilford 8-6-1
Morehead 7-3
Rockingham County 7-4-1
Reidsville 6-4
Southern Alamance 5-4-1
Burlington Williams 4-6
Southern Guilford 4-7
Eastern Alamance 4-10
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-13
Eastern Guilford 0-10-1
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.