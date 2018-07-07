Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday(7/7/18) with Friday Finals:CVCL All-Star Game Tonight/Greensboro Red Wings fall Friday, 8-7 to RC in 10

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday with Results from Friday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(42-42) at Lexington(Kentucky) Legends(43-40) 6:35pm

Friday Game:Lakewood 5, Greensboro 4

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:Gastonia Grizzlies at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(18-12) 6pm

Thursday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 10, Gastonia Grizzlies 2

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(21-5) OFF/CVCL All Star Game set for 6:30 at Lenoir-Rhyne University….**********Kernersville Bulldogs:Congrats to our All Star Game selections 2018:Luke Davis(Wesleyan Christian Academy), Michael Garvey(Northwest Guilford HS), Colin Lipke(Ragsdale HS), Jake Mayhew(UNCG), Sean McQuillan, Jeremiah Triplett and Alsander Womack! Game and pro workout Saturday July 7 starting at 2:30 with first pitch of All Star Game set for 6:30.**********

American Legion:

July 7th Area III Second Round Playoffs:

Post 45 Randolph County at Greensboro Red Wings(8-12) 7pm at Eastern Guilford HS

Friday:Post 45 Randolph County 8, Greensboro Red Wings 7…10 Innings

Post 45 Randolph County leads Greensboro Post 53, One-Game-to-None in the Best-of-Five Series…..

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Greenville Reds(5-10) at Burlington Royals(2-15) 6:30pm at Burlington Athletic Park…

Friday:Princeton 5, Burlington 2

Carolina League:

Tonight:Down East Wood Ducks(41-45) at Winston-Salem Dash(52-33) 6pm

Friday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 4, Down East Wood Ducks 2

Greensboro Colt Baseball for today:Saturday July 7:

OFF

Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

Northern Guilford 10-1-1

Western Guilford 10-3

Jamestown 10-3

Dudley 8-2

Grimsley 8-5

Northeast Guilford 8-6-1

Morehead 7-3

Rockingham County 7-4-1

Reidsville 6-4

Southern Alamance 5-4-1

Burlington Williams 4-6

Southern Guilford 4-7

Eastern Alamance 4-10

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-13

Eastern Guilford 0-10-1