Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday(7/7/18) with Friday Finals:CVCL All-Star Game Tonight/Greensboro Red Wings fall Friday, 8-7 to RC in 10
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday with Results from Friday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(42-42) at Lexington(Kentucky) Legends(43-40) 6:35pm
Friday Game:Lakewood 5, Greensboro 4
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:Gastonia Grizzlies at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(18-12) 6pm
Thursday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 10, Gastonia Grizzlies 2
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(21-5) OFF/CVCL All Star Game set for 6:30 at Lenoir-Rhyne University….**********Kernersville Bulldogs:Congrats to our All Star Game selections 2018:Luke Davis(Wesleyan Christian Academy), Michael Garvey(Northwest Guilford HS), Colin Lipke(Ragsdale HS), Jake Mayhew(UNCG), Sean McQuillan, Jeremiah Triplett and Alsander Womack! Game and pro workout Saturday July 7 starting at 2:30 with first pitch of All Star Game set for 6:30.**********
American Legion:
July 7th Area III Second Round Playoffs:
Post 45 Randolph County at Greensboro Red Wings(8-12) 7pm at Eastern Guilford HS
Friday:Post 45 Randolph County 8, Greensboro Red Wings 7…10 Innings
Post 45 Randolph County leads Greensboro Post 53, One-Game-to-None in the Best-of-Five Series…..
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Greenville Reds(5-10) at Burlington Royals(2-15) 6:30pm at Burlington Athletic Park…
Friday:Princeton 5, Burlington 2
Carolina League:
Tonight:Down East Wood Ducks(41-45) at Winston-Salem Dash(52-33) 6pm
Friday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 4, Down East Wood Ducks 2
Greensboro Colt Baseball for today:Saturday July 7:
OFF
Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
Northern Guilford 10-1-1
Western Guilford 10-3
Jamestown 10-3
Dudley 8-2
Grimsley 8-5
Northeast Guilford 8-6-1
Morehead 7-3
Rockingham County 7-4-1
Reidsville 6-4
Southern Alamance 5-4-1
Burlington Williams 4-6
Southern Guilford 4-7
Eastern Alamance 4-10
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-13
Eastern Guilford 0-10-1
