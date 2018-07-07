Top High School Basketball Players in the State for Class of 2019

Here is the list from the Charlotte Observer on-line, with two total listings/groups, with the first listing being from the Big Shots recruiting service and the second list from the Phenom Hoops Report….

Wendell Moore, from Cox Mill High School, is the top player on both lists and you will find names like Kobe Langley, Keyshaun Langley, Michael Fowler, Nicholas Evtimov, Noah Dunn, Austin Inge, Tyler Dearman and others from our local schools, including the Greensboro Day School, Wesleyan Christian Academy and Southern Guilford High School…..

CLICK HERE to check out the lists of the top recruits from the North Carolina High Schools’ basketball Class of 2019…