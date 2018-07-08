Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Sunday(7/8/18) with Saturday Finals:Lots of Sunday day games with Greensboro Red Wings facing elimination vs. Randolph County
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Sunday with Results from Saturday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(42-43) at Lexington(Kentucky) Legends(44-40) 2pm…Last check, End of 7 Innings, LEX was up 8-2 over the Hoppers…
*****Middle of the 8th Inning and Greensboro has cut to lead to 8-7 LEX…..*****
Saturday Game:Lexington 5, Greensboro 0
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Today:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(18-13) OFF for CPL All-Star Break
Thursday:Gastonia Grizzlies 13, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 8
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(21-5) OFF
The CVCL All Star Game was played Saturday at 6:30pm at Lenoir-Rhyne University….
American Legion:
July 8th Area III Second Round Playoffs:
Greensboro Red Wings(8-13) at Post 45 Randolph County 7pm at McCrary Park in Asheboro…..
Post 53 will face elimination Today/Sunday, but they are 2-0 in those games this year. They’ll head out to McCrary Park again and look to make it 3-0!
Saturday:Post 45 Randolph County 3, Greensboro Red Wings 0
Post 45 Randolph County leads Greensboro Post 53, Two-Games-to-None in the Best-of-Five Series…..
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Greenville Reds(5-11) at Burlington Royals(3-15) 2pm at Burlington Athletic Park…Last look in, Burlington was leading Greenville, 4-2, in the Bottom of the 8th Inning….
Saturday:Burlington 2, Greenville 1
Carolina League:
Today:Down East Wood Ducks(42-45) at Winston-Salem Dash(52-34) 2pm….Current update shows WS Dash leading Down East Wood Duck, 6-2 in the Bottom of the 8th Inning…
Saturday Final:Down East Wood Ducks 7, Winston-Salem Dash 1
Greensboro Colt Baseball for today:Sunday July 8:
OFF
Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
Northern Guilford 10-1-1
Western Guilford 10-3
Jamestown 10-3
Dudley 8-2
Grimsley 8-5
Northeast Guilford 8-6-1
Morehead 7-3
Rockingham County 7-4-1
Reidsville 6-4
Southern Alamance 5-4-1
Burlington Williams 4-6
Southern Guilford 4-7
Eastern Alamance 4-10
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-13
Eastern Guilford 0-10-1
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.