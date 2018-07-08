Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Sunday(7/8/18) with Saturday Finals:Lots of Sunday day games with Greensboro Red Wings facing elimination vs. Randolph County

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Sunday with Results from Saturday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(42-43) at Lexington(Kentucky) Legends(44-40) 2pm…Last check, End of 7 Innings, LEX was up 8-2 over the Hoppers…

*****Middle of the 8th Inning and Greensboro has cut to lead to 8-7 LEX…..*****

Saturday Game:Lexington 5, Greensboro 0

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Today:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(18-13) OFF for CPL All-Star Break

Thursday:Gastonia Grizzlies 13, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 8

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(21-5) OFF

The CVCL All Star Game was played Saturday at 6:30pm at Lenoir-Rhyne University….

American Legion:

July 8th Area III Second Round Playoffs:

Greensboro Red Wings(8-13) at Post 45 Randolph County 7pm at McCrary Park in Asheboro…..

Post 53 will face elimination Today/Sunday, but they are 2-0 in those games this year. They’ll head out to McCrary Park again and look to make it 3-0!

Saturday:Post 45 Randolph County 3, Greensboro Red Wings 0

Post 45 Randolph County leads Greensboro Post 53, Two-Games-to-None in the Best-of-Five Series…..

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Greenville Reds(5-11) at Burlington Royals(3-15) 2pm at Burlington Athletic Park…Last look in, Burlington was leading Greenville, 4-2, in the Bottom of the 8th Inning….

Saturday:Burlington 2, Greenville 1

Carolina League:

Today:Down East Wood Ducks(42-45) at Winston-Salem Dash(52-34) 2pm….Current update shows WS Dash leading Down East Wood Duck, 6-2 in the Bottom of the 8th Inning…

Saturday Final:Down East Wood Ducks 7, Winston-Salem Dash 1

Greensboro Colt Baseball for today:Sunday July 8:

OFF

Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

Northern Guilford 10-1-1

Western Guilford 10-3

Jamestown 10-3

Dudley 8-2

Grimsley 8-5

Northeast Guilford 8-6-1

Morehead 7-3

Rockingham County 7-4-1

Reidsville 6-4

Southern Alamance 5-4-1

Burlington Williams 4-6

Southern Guilford 4-7

Eastern Alamance 4-10

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-13

Eastern Guilford 0-10-1