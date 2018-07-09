2018 Greensboro College Pride Men’s Soccer Schedule Released

2018 Pride Men’s Soccer Schedule Released

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College Head Men’s Soccer Coach Tony Falvino announced the Pride’s 2018 slate on Monday.

The Pride men will look to build upon their 15-5-1 record from one season ago when they hit the field in 2018.

“We are excited about our 2018 schedule,” Falvino said. “The schedule has many tough games both in and out of conference play. It is important that we approach the season with the right frame of mind.

“I believe the boys are going to be really excited to get after it and play this fall.”

The Pride men will open up their season with three straight games away from the friendly confines of Pride Field.

Greensboro will open the season on Aug. 31 when they open play against the Captains of Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Va. before closing out the CNU Invitational event on Sept.2 against Virginia Wesleyan College.

Following their third road game of the season against Randolph College on Sept. 7, Greensboro will jump right into USA South Athletic Conference action when they host the Battling Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan College on Sept.12.

Greensboro will then have a two-day break before returning to the pitch to host the Hawks of Huntingdon College (Sept. 15) and the Panthers of LaGrange College (Sept. 16).

After their three-game home stand, Greensboro will make stops at Maryville College and Covenant College before returning home on Sept. 26 to take on the Falcons of Pfeiffer University.

Over the final three weeks of the regular season, the Pride will travel to Averett University, William Peace University, Piedmont College, Brevard College Piedmont International University, while hosting Berea College (Oct. 6) and Methodist University (Oct. 17).

For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.