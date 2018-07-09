D.J. Reader FREE Kids Football Camp coming this Saturday July 14 to Grimsley HS

D.J. Reader FREE Kids Football Camp coming Saturday July 14 to Grimsley High School

We first posted this back on June 16 and picked it up from David Reader Jr.’s Twitter site…..

**********D.J. Reader’s Free football camp for kids is coming up this Saturday July 14, at Grimsley High School.**********

Lots of Grimsley players and coaches will be working the camp and D.J.’s mom, Felicia Ford Reader is usually there helping out too….