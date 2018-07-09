High School Football 7 on 7 Games for this week:7/9-7/14/17 and if you know of more, send them our way and we will post them here…..

*****Thomasville at Northeast Guilford on Wednesday July 11 from 9-11am…..*****

from NEG assistant coach Chris Sugg…

*****The Northern Guilford Nighthawks will be traveling to Orange High School this upcoming Thursday, July 12, for a 7 on 7 with both varsity and JV….Thursday afternoon/night and time TBA..*****

from Twitter….

Page High School this week with workouts Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8-11am…..

from Twitter….