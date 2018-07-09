Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday(7/9/18) with Sunday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday with Results from Sunday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(43-43) at Lexington(Kentucky) Legends(44-41) 7:05pm

Sunday Game:Greensboro 11, Lexington 10…11 Innings

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Today:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(18-13) OFF for CPL All-Star Break

Sunday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF All-Star Break

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(21-5) vs. Charlotte Crushers 5pm and 7:30pm Doubleheader at Glenn High School, in Kernersville, N.C.

Sunday:OFF due to the CVCL All Star Game that was played Saturday, at Lenoir-Rhyne University….

American Legion:

July 8th Area III Second Round Playoffs with Sunday Final:

Post 45 Randolph County 8, Greensboro Red Wings 7

*****Post 45 Randolph County wins over Greensboro Post 53(8-14), Three-Games-to-None in the Best-of-Five Series…..*****

Sunday’s game from Dennis Garcia, with the Asheboro Courier-Tribune….…www.courier-tribune.com

ASHEBORO – Braxton Davis shook off a slow start to hurl 5 2/3 impressive innings and Randolph County put the finishing touches on a second-round playoff sweep over Greensboro Post 53 with an 8-7 victory Sunday night at McCrary Park.

Post 45, which won the best-of-five series 3-0, will play either Kannapolis or Winston-Salem in the third round with the winner of that series reaching the Area III finals.

The win didn’t come easily as Post 45 took an 8-2 lead into the seventh inning. However, Greensboro scored five times in the seventh and had the tying run at second base before Travis Winslow, like he did the night before, came in and recorded the last two outs of the game for the save.

Davis walked three straight batters after retiring the first batter of the game and a two-run single gave Greensboro the early lead, but Davis settled down and didn’t allow another hit as he left with two outs in the top of the sixth.

“Braxton had two good outings prior and he wasn’t as sharp, but give him credit because he stayed in there and had some short innings,” Post 45 coach Ronnie Pugh said.

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Greenville Reds(5-12) at Burlington Royals(4-15) 7pm at Burlington Athletic Park

Sunday:Burlington 4, Greenville 2

Carolina League:

Today:Winston-Salem Dash(53-34) at Salem Red Sox(42-43) 7:05pm

Sunday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 6, Down East Wood Ducks 2

Greensboro Colt Baseball for today:Monday July 9:

Jamestown vs. Rockingham County 6pm at Leonard Center

Southern Alamance vs. Morehead 8pm Leonard Center

Northeast Guilford vs. Burlington Williams 6pm at Western Alamance

Southern Guilford vs. Western Alamance 8pm at Western Alamance

Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

Northern Guilford 10-1-1

Western Guilford 10-3

Jamestown 10-3

Dudley 8-2

Grimsley 8-5

Northeast Guilford 8-6-1

Morehead 7-3

Rockingham County 7-4-1

Reidsville 6-4

Southern Alamance 5-4-1

Burlington Williams 4-6

Southern Guilford 4-7

Eastern Alamance 4-10

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-14

Eastern Guilford 0-10-1