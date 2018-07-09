Mook Reynolds(Northern Guilford HS) dismissed from the football team at Virginia Tech

from Mike Barber, at the Richmond Times-Dispatch:

The Virginia Tech football team announced today the dismissal of former Northern Guilford defensive back Mook Reynolds.

Reynolds, the Hokies’ starting nickel back was “dismissed from the team effective immediately in accordance with Virginia Tech Athletics Department policies,” the school announced in a statement. The statement also said that Reynolds had been suspended from team activities during the spring, discipline the school did not publicly reveal at the time.

