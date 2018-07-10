Cassie Thompson(Caldwell Academy) now on the Volleyball team at the Coast Guard Academy
Caldwell Academy Alumni, Cassie Thompson, Class of 2017, was sworn in as a Cadet at the US Coast Guard Academy on JULY 2, 2018 & will play on the Fall Volleyball Team.
While at Caldwell, she was a 5 year starter, 3 time All Conference Selection, TAC Player of the Year, NCISAA ALL STATE , school’s all-time leader in kills & digs.
Played Beach Volleyball at UNCW spring of 2018.
**********Good job here and Congrats to Cassie Thompson, she will serve her country and county well……**********
