High Point Baseball Name & Logos To Be Revealed

Season Ticket Deposits & Merchandise Sales To Start This Thursday, July 12th

High Point, NC – The anticipation finally comes to an end this Thursday, July 12th at 6PM when the final team name and logos for the new High Point Baseball Club will be revealed at the next BB&T Point Progress Party. The three final names for the team, which will begin play in the Atlantic League in 2019, have been neck-and-neck throughout the voting period. The Rockers have been rocking and rolling, but the Dragon Claws have managed to claw themselves into contention, while the Splinters have been trying to split the vote.

The final announcement will be part of a free community wide celebration, at the corner of North Elm and Gatewood Avenue, including food, drinks and music. This is a family friendly event as there will be inflatables such as a bounce house and speed pitch machine for the children. Dogs are welcome as well. In addition, one lucky fan that submitted the eventual winning name will be announced. This grand prizewinner will win two season tickets to the Inaugural 2019 High Point Baseball Season, along with a personalized home game jersey, and an opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Other highlights of the event include season ticket deposits being taken for the first time, along with official, limited-edition team merchandise available for purchase. It is anticipated that the primary, secondary, word mark and cap logos will all be debuted. The first 100 fans to arrive will receive a free yard sign featuring the new name and logo to proudly display either at home or work.

“To say there’s a lot going on at our next BB&T Point Progress Party is an understatement,” said Ken Lehner, High Point Baseball Team President. “The anticipation of the team name has been building since May and it’s finally here. Based upon our fans voting for their favorite name, we have created several spectacular logos we are excited to reveal. These official marks will be the heart and soul of our club and the foundation upon which we will win an Atlantic League championship.”

Considering that all the corporate luxury boxes have sold out at BB&T Point for the first five years, the primary sales focus now shifts to the eight Loge Boxes, as well as, season tickets. In particular, season ticket deposits will commence on Thursday, July 12th at 6PM at the BB&T Point Progress Party. From 6PM to 8PM that evening season ticket deposits will only be taken in-person, live at the event. Online season ticket deposits will commence at 8PM at www.highpointbaseball.com. Season ticket deposits will be $250 per seat for Club Seats and $50 per seat for all other sections. Season ticket holders will ultimately be able to select their actual seat location based upon the priority number assigned to their account at the date and time when they placed their deposit. This means that the sooner a season ticket deposit is made the better the seat the season ticket holder will enjoy. Additional details on season ticket pricing and benefits are attached.

Once the team name and logos are revealed at 6:30PM, official, limited-edition team merchandise will be available for purchase at the High Point Baseball Pop-Up-Pop-Fly Shop at 6:45PM. Merchandise available at that time will include several varieties of hats and t-shirts produced by local vendors Artistic Apparel and Team Connections.

“This is a moment that only happens once in a franchise’s history,” Lehner noted. “Not only will memories be made, but our fans can leave the party knowing they are officially members of the team when they make their season ticket deposits and don their new merchandise. Having been part of the process of creating our logos, we promise all our gear is sharp and can’t wait to see our fans proudly wearing it throughout the Triad. You won’t want to miss this BB&T Point Progress Party!”

Each BB&T Point Progress Party will have a theme, as well as a tour to a specific spot on the construction site. This particular tour will lead fans to a future first row of seats next to the dugout where you can take as many photos as you would like. The additional dates for the BB&T Point Progress Parties are August 2nd, September 6th and October 4th. The themes and tour destinations for those BB&T Point Progress Parties will be announced closer to each party date.

