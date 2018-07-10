HPU’s Bouchrak, Romero Earn Medals at Spanish U23 Track and Field Champs

SORIA, Spain — High Point University track and field’s Pablo Romero and Hocine Bouchrak earned medals at the Spanish U23 National Championships in Soria, Spain.

Bouchrak won the 3,000m steeplechase title in a time of 9:13.69. Bouchrak competed at the NCAA Championships and earned All-America Honorable Mention honors in the steeplechase in June.

Romero earned silver in the decathlon with a total score of 6,470 points. With the result, the rising junior has been selected to represent Spain at an international meet in Aubagne, France July 28-29 against competitors from several European countries.