Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday(7/10/18) with Monday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday with Results from Monday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(43-44) OFF
Monday Game:Lexington 2, Greensboro 1
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Today:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(18-13) OFF for CPL All-Star Break
Monday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF All-Star Break
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(22-6) vs. HiToms Locos 6pm at Finch Field in Thomasville
Monday:Charlotte Crushers 4, Kernersville Bulldogs 2…Kernersville Bulldogs 2, Charlotte Crushers 0
American Legion:
Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(4-16) at Danville Braves(10-9) 7pm
Monday:Greenville 4, Burlington 3
Carolina League:
Today:Winston-Salem Dash(54-34) at Salem Red Sox(42-44) 7:05pm
Monday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 7, Salem Red Sox 3
Greensboro Colt Baseball for today:Tuesday July 10:
Southern Alamance vs. Reidsville 6pm at Leonard Center
Rockingham County vs. Dudley 8pm Leonard Center
Bartlett Yancey vs. Northern Guilford 6pm at Western Alamance
Burlington Williams vs. Western Alamance 8pm at Western Alamance
Monday Final:Jamestown 8, Rockingham County 1
Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
Northern Guilford 10-1-1
Western Guilford 10-3
Jamestown 11-3
Dudley 8-2
Grimsley 8-5
Northeast Guilford 8-6-1
Morehead 7-3
Rockingham County 7-5-1
Reidsville 6-4
Southern Alamance 5-4-1
Burlington Williams 5-6
Southern Guilford 4-7
Eastern Alamance 4-10
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-14
Eastern Guilford 0-10-1
