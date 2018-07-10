Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday(7/10/18) with Monday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday with Results from Monday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(43-44) OFF

Monday Game:Lexington 2, Greensboro 1

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Today:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(18-13) OFF for CPL All-Star Break

Monday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF All-Star Break

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(22-6) vs. HiToms Locos 6pm at Finch Field in Thomasville

Monday:Charlotte Crushers 4, Kernersville Bulldogs 2…Kernersville Bulldogs 2, Charlotte Crushers 0

American Legion:

Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(4-16) at Danville Braves(10-9) 7pm

Monday:Greenville 4, Burlington 3

Carolina League:

Today:Winston-Salem Dash(54-34) at Salem Red Sox(42-44) 7:05pm

Monday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 7, Salem Red Sox 3

Greensboro Colt Baseball for today:Tuesday July 10:

Southern Alamance vs. Reidsville 6pm at Leonard Center

Rockingham County vs. Dudley 8pm Leonard Center

Bartlett Yancey vs. Northern Guilford 6pm at Western Alamance

Burlington Williams vs. Western Alamance 8pm at Western Alamance

Monday Final:Jamestown 8, Rockingham County 1

Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

Northern Guilford 10-1-1

Western Guilford 10-3

Jamestown 11-3

Dudley 8-2

Grimsley 8-5

Northeast Guilford 8-6-1

Morehead 7-3

Rockingham County 7-5-1

Reidsville 6-4

Southern Alamance 5-4-1

Burlington Williams 5-6

Southern Guilford 4-7

Eastern Alamance 4-10

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-14

Eastern Guilford 0-10-1