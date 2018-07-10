Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford HS) commits to play college baseball at UNC-Asheville

Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford High School) has committed to play college baseball at the University of North Carolina at Asheville/UNCA….Douglas, SEG Class of 2019, is a pitcher/first baseman and also will be the starting quarterback for the SEG Falcons this upcoming high school football season(2018)….Douglas has played American Legion Summer Baseball for the Greensboro Red Wings….

from Twitter this morning:

#NCcommits Congrats to 2019 RHP Ryan Douglas (@SEHSFalcons / @_SCPanthers ) on his commitment to @UNCABaseball