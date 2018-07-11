HPU Men’s Basketball Earns NABC Team Academic Excellence Award

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team has received the sixth-annual Team Academic Excellence Award, created by the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Committee on Academics, the NABC announced on Wednesday (July 11).

It is the second year in a row the Panthers have been honored with the award.

The awards recognize outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2017-18 season. High Point posted a cumulative GPA of 3.089 and was the only Big South school to be recognized this year.

In order to earn a NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA must count the grade point averages of all men’s student-athletes who competed during the 2017-18 season.

