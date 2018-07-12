2018 NCCA East-West All-Stars Practice and Picture Schedule (tentative):Players Report Friday at 1pm and First Practice Friday at 4:15(East) and 5pm(West)
East Football
Fri. 7/13
1:00 pm Players report to Robert R. Sawyer Gym at Grimsley HS
4:15 pm – 6:15 Practice at Southwest Guilford High School (SW)
Sat. 7/14
8:45 am – 10:45 Practice at SW
11:30 – 1:00 Practice at SW
3:40 pm Pictures at Jamieson Stadium at Grimsley HS
Sun. 7/15
2:45 pm – 4:15 Practice at SW
Mon. 7/16
8:15 am – 10:15 Practice at SW
11:00 am – 12:30 pm Practice at SW
Tues. 7/17
8:15 am – 10:15 Practice at SW
11:00 am – 12:30 pm Practice at SW
Wed. 7/18
10:00 am – 11:00 Jamieson Stadium walk through
7:45 pm Pre-Game Ceremonies
8:00 pm Game Begins
West Football
Fri. 7/13
1:00 pm Players report to Robert R. Sawyer Gym at Grimsley HS
5:00 – 7:00 Practice at Western Guilford High School (WG)
Sat. 7/14
8:15 am – 10:15 Practice at WG
11:00 am – 12:30 Practice at WG
3:00 pm Pictures at Jamieson Stadium at Grimsley HS
Sun. 7/15
2:15 pm – 3:45 Practice at WG
Mon. 7/16
8:45 am – 10:45 Practice at WG
11:30 am– 1:00 pm Practice at WG
Tues. 7/17
8:45 am – 10:45 Practice at WG
11:30 am – 1:00 pm Practice at WG
Wed. 7/18
11:00 am – Noon Jamieson Stadium walk through
7:45 pm Pre-Game Ceremonies
8:00 pm Game Begins
