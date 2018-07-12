2018 NCCA East-West All-Stars Practice and Picture Schedule (tentative):Players Report Friday at 1pm and First Practice Friday at 4:15(East) and 5pm(West)

*****2018 NCCA East-West All-Stars Practice and Picture Schedule (tentative)*****

East Football

Fri. 7/13

1:00 pm Players report to Robert R. Sawyer Gym at Grimsley HS

4:15 pm – 6:15 Practice at Southwest Guilford High School (SW)

Sat. 7/14

8:45 am – 10:45 Practice at SW

11:30 – 1:00 Practice at SW

3:40 pm Pictures at Jamieson Stadium at Grimsley HS

Sun. 7/15

2:45 pm – 4:15 Practice at SW

Mon. 7/16

8:15 am – 10:15 Practice at SW

11:00 am – 12:30 pm Practice at SW

Tues. 7/17

8:15 am – 10:15 Practice at SW

11:00 am – 12:30 pm Practice at SW

Wed. 7/18

10:00 am – 11:00 Jamieson Stadium walk through

7:45 pm Pre-Game Ceremonies

8:00 pm Game Begins

West Football

Fri. 7/13

1:00 pm Players report to Robert R. Sawyer Gym at Grimsley HS

5:00 – 7:00 Practice at Western Guilford High School (WG)

Sat. 7/14

8:15 am – 10:15 Practice at WG

11:00 am – 12:30 Practice at WG

3:00 pm Pictures at Jamieson Stadium at Grimsley HS

Sun. 7/15

2:15 pm – 3:45 Practice at WG

Mon. 7/16

8:45 am – 10:45 Practice at WG

11:30 am– 1:00 pm Practice at WG

Tues. 7/17

8:45 am – 10:45 Practice at WG

11:30 am – 1:00 pm Practice at WG

Wed. 7/18

11:00 am – Noon Jamieson Stadium walk through

7:45 pm Pre-Game Ceremonies

8:00 pm Game Begins