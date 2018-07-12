Derek Anderson has stepped down as the AD at T. Wingate Andrews HS in High Point, now coaching football at Southwest Guilford HS

Posted by Andy Durham on July 12, 2018

Just got this news today and it may have been out there for a while, but it was new to me…

Derek Anderson, former Athletic Director at High Point Andrews High School, is now a teacher & Assistant Football Coach at Southwest Guilford High School…

Was at Ragsdale HS as an assistant football coach, was head football coach at HP Andrews, then back to Ragsdale as an assistant football coach, before a return to Andrews, as the Red Raiders AD and now over to Southwest Guilford High School, as an assistant football coach for the SWG Cowboys…..

