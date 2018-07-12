Devin Sweet(Southeast Guilford HS/N.C. Central) has signed a Free Agent contract with the Seattle Mariners

Devin Sweet(pitcher), from Southeast Guilford High School and North Carolina Central University, has a signed a Free Agent contract with the Seattle Mariners and has reported to the Mariners team in the Arizona Rookie League…

Sweet, a non-drafted Free Agent, is now in the Seattle Mariners system and he joins Cesar Trejo(Ragsdale HS/UNCG) with the Seattle AZL rookie team and Trejo is currently out with a wrist injury….D.J. Artis(Southeast Guilford HS) is in the AZL with the Chicago Cubs and just got hit in the face with a fastball and he is out 6-8 weeks with his facial injuries…Randy Norris Jr.(Dudley HS/WSSU) is currently batting .292 for the San Francisco Giants AZL club…Josh Tobias(Southeast Guilford HS) has been on the DL for two months and he is still with the Portland Maine Seadogs(Boston Red Sox)….Jaylin Davis(Northeast Guilford HS) is now with the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double Team for the Minnesota Twins and Brock Deatheage(Western Alamance HS) has been on the fast track with the Detroit Tigers, starting with their team in the Gulf Coast League and now he’s with the Class A West Michigan Whitecaps..

Devin Sweet at N.C. Central:

2018:(5-4)/4.54 ERA/16 Games/14 Starts/1 Complete Game/85 1/3 Innings/53 runs/88 hits/20 BB’s/87 K’s/AVG .263

2017: Third Team All-MEAC. Made 12 starts, and kept a team-best 3.33 ERA which was also fifth-best in the MEAC and fifth-best in a single-season in the modern ERA at NCCU. Was fourth in the league in opposing batting average at .243. Led the squad in strikeouts with 61, and tied for fourth in the MEAC in that category and sixth-most in a single season at NCCU. Third in the MEAC in runs allowed with 31. Pitched a team-most 67.2 innings, and tied for the team lead in wins with a 4-3 record. Won back-to-back starts against Savannah State (March 25) and Florida A&M (April 1). Was involved in one of NCCU’s two shutouts in that April 1 game against FAMU, pitching six complete frames with just three hits, five strikeouts and three walks. Made two other starts without allowing an earned run, and two starts with allowing just one run. Only allowed more than three earned runs in two starts. Fanned a career-high nine batters in a win against NJIT (March 4) over 5.1 innings with four hits and two earned runs. MEAC All-Academic Team selection.

2016: Preseason First Team All-MEAC. MEAC All-Academic Team honoree. Made 16 appearances and five starts, and finished tied for the team lead in wins with a 5-2 record. Finished fifth on the team in strikeouts with 44, and in innings pitched with 47 and two-thirds. Nailed down a pair of saves, and finished tied for third on the team in that category.

2015: Made 15 appearances on the mound with 10 starts and finished with a record of 4-2 to tie the team lead, and totaled 67.2 innings pitched to lead the team. Kept an ERA of 2.93 to lead all starters, and allowed a team-low opposing batting average of .226. Finished in top 10 of MEAC standings with 54 strikeouts which is the most in a single-season for a freshman in the modern era at NCCU, and is fourth most all-time in a single-season. Picked off four runners, which was tied for the league lead. Earned MEAC rookie of the week honors for the week ending March 22 after shutting out Florida A&M (March 22) over seven innings allowing just two hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Had an eight strikeout day at North Carolina A&T (April 4) over 6.1 innings in a win. Earned first career win against North Carolina A&T (March 2) by pitching 4.2 innings in relief, striking out four while allowing just one hit. Picked up a bat for the first time in collegiate career at Wofford (March 28) and earned a walk. Finished season batting .343 with an on base percentage of .447 and slugging percentage of .455 over 35 at bats. Got first career hit against Virginia State (April 1) going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Went 2-for-6 with three RBI and two doubles at North Carolina A&T (April 3).

