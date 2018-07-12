High School Football 7 on 7’s for Today/Thursday(7/12/18)
Northern Guilford Nighthawks at Hillsborough Orange High School for 7 on 7 action with both varsity and JV 6pm
Ben L. Smith High School at Glenn
High Point Central at Asheboro 10am
Grimsley Whirlies at Campbell Football Camp
Page High School in week-long camp/practice sessions at Page HS
