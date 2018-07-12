Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday(7/12/18) with Wednesday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday with Results from Wednesday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Kannapolis Intimidators(48-38) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(44-44) 7pm at First National Bank Field

Wednesday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 6, Kannapolis Intimidators 2

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Today:Forest City Owls at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(19-13) 7pm Finch Field in Thomasville

Wednesday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 8, Martinsville Mustangs 7

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(24-7) OFF

Wednesday:Catawba Valley Stars 3, Kernersville Bulldogs 2…Kernersville Bulldogs 10, Catawba Valley Stars 6

American Legion:

Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(4-18) at Danville Braves(12-9) 7pm

Wednesday:Danville 6, Burlington 2

Carolina League:

Today:Winston-Salem Dash(54-36) at Salem Red Sox(44-44) 7:05pm

Wednesday Final:Salem Red Sox 5, Winston-Salem Dash 4

Greensboro Colt Baseball from Wednesday July 11:

No Games Scheduled…

Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)

Northern Guilford 11-1-1

Jamestown 12-3

Western Guilford 10-3-1

Morehead 9-3

Dudley 9-4

Northeast Guilford 9-6-1

Southern Alamance 8-4-1

Grimsley 8-6

Rockingham County 7-7-1

Reidsville 6-4

Western Alamance 6-6

Burlington Williams 5-8

Southern Guilford 4-9

Eastern Alamance 4-11

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-15

Eastern Guilford 0-11-1