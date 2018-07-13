BUY-ONE, GET-ONE WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE AT PIEDMONT TRIAD HARRIS TEETER LOCATIONS

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Wyndham Championship tournament week is less than five weeks away, and now through the end of the tournament, fans can purchase two tickets for the price of one at Piedmont Triad Harris Teeter locations, the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-19, 2018 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Today through August 19, while supplies last, two “good any day” Wyndham Championship tickets for this year’s tournament are available for the price of one at all Piedmont Triad-area Harris Teeter locations. A Harris Teeter VIC card is required to get the two-for-one deal.

The $60 tickets available at Harris Teeter are good for tournament admission on any day of tournament week. As always, children ages 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult so a family of four with two children ages 15 or younger can attend the Wyndham Championship for just $60 per day.

