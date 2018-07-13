East-West All-Stars Basketball Players Report on Saturday to the Bob Sawyer Gym at Grimsley HS:Women practice at Northwest Guilford HS/Men workout at Southwest Guilford HS
NCAA East-West All-Stars Basketball
*****Sat. 7/14*****
1:30 p.m. Women check-In at Robert R. Sawyer Gym, Grimsley HS
2:00 Men check-in
1:30 – 3:00 Team pictures at Grimsley
8:00 – 10:15 East Men – Practice at Southwest Guilford HS
West Men – Practice at Southwest Guilford HS
8:15 – 10:15 East Women – Practice at Northwest Guilford HS – Main Gym
West Women – Practice at Northwest Guilford HS – Auxiliary Gym
*****Sun. 7/15*****
10:00 – 12:00 East Women – Practice at Northwest Guilford HS – Main Gym
West Women – Practice at Northwest Guilford HS – Auxiliary Gym
10:20 – 12:20 East Men – Practice at Southwest Guilford HS
West Men – Practice at Southwest Guilford HS
2:00 – 3:45 West Women – Practice at Northwest Guilford HS – Main Gym
East Women – Practice at Northwest Guilford HS – Auxiliary Gym
2:20 – 4:05 West Men – Practice at Southwest Guilford HS
East Men – Practice at Southwest Guilford HS
*****Mon. 7/16*****
12:45 – 1:15 East Women and Men – Coliseum Shoot-Around
1:15 – 1:45 West Women and Men – Coliseum Shoot-Around
6:30 Women’s game begins
Men’s game begins 30 minutes after end of Women’s Game
