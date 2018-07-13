Keenan Allen Youth Football Camps coming this Saturday July 14 and Sunday July 15

Keenan Allen Youth Football Camps coming July 14(Saturday) and 15(Sunday)

The first camp, is the Keenan Allen Youth Fundamental Camp and it will be held Saturday July 14, at Northern Guilford High School.

This camp will be FREE with a canned good donation. It will be focused on the fundamentals of football.

Ages 7-13 is 9AM-11AM and ages 14-18 will be from 12PM-2PM.

The second camp is the Keenan Allen Elite Skills Camp and will be Sunday July 15, at Proehlific Park.

This camp is more intense with an emphasis on skill development. It is for rising 9th-12th grade QBs WRs and DBs from 10AM-2PM. This camp is $125 and will feature Steve Calhoun of Armed and Dangerous who is ranked the 5th best QB coach in the nation by BleacherReport, and Michael Scott of BackPedal101 who will work with the DBs.

Parents and athletes are able to register for both camps at www.KA13footballcamp.com