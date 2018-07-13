Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday(7/13/18) with Thursday Finals
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday with Results from Thursday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Kannapolis Intimidators(49-38) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(44-45) 7pm at First National Bank Field
Thursday:Kannapolis Intimidators 2, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:Asheboro Copperheads at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(20-13) 7pm Finch Field in Thomasville
Thursday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 7, Forest City Owls 2
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(24-7) OFF
OFF on Thursday July 12
Wednesday:Catawba Valley Stars 3, Kernersville Bulldogs 2…Kernersville Bulldogs 10, Catawba Valley Stars 6
American Legion:
Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(4-19) at Danville Braves(13-9) 7pm
Thursday:Danville 8, Burlington 1
Carolina League:
Tonight:Buies Creek(52-39) at Winston-Salem Dash(55-36) 7pm at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem
Thursday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 6, Salem Red Sox 5
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
No Games Scheduled
Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)
Northern Guilford 11-1-1
Jamestown 12-3
Western Guilford 10-3-1
Morehead 9-3
Dudley 9-4
Northeast Guilford 9-6-1
Southern Alamance 8-4-1
Grimsley 8-6
Rockingham County 7-7-1
Reidsville 6-4
Western Alamance 6-6
Burlington Williams 5-8
Southern Guilford 4-9
Eastern Alamance 4-11
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-15
Eastern Guilford 0-11-1
