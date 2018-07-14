East-West All-Stars Basketball Bios, learn more about the players:Jaylen Alston(EG), Isaiah Bigelow(Smith), Andy Pack(Northern Guilford)/Lauren Carter(SWG), Jazmin Harris(EG) and Madeline Hardy(ROCK)

**********2018 East-West Men’s Basketball**********

West Team

*****Jaylen Alston*****

Jaylen…Eastern Guilford…6-3, 195…F…coached by Joseph Spinks…twice named All-Conference and Conference POY, twice named News and Record All-Area and Area POY…twice named Times News All-Area, Area POY, twice named NCBCA All-Region and All-State, twice named AP All-State…as a senior, avg’d 25.1 pts, 12 rebs, 2.6 assists, 3.7 stls…also competed in track and field, finishing 4th in the state in the high jump and the 4×400…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Gardner Webb University where he will major in healthcare management…wants to play professional ball or work in the healthcare industry…Barack Obama is his role model…favorite pro athlete is LeBron James…says “I feel it is an honor to play with some of the best players in the state. I’m expecting to have fun playing in front of family and friends.”

*****Isaiah Bigelow*****

Isaiah…Ben L. Smith…6-6, 180…G…coached by Derrick Partee…as senior, named AP All-State and NCBCA All-State (2T), All-District, All-Conference, District POY, Conference POY…avg’d 18.9 pts, 11.2 rebs…as junior, named All-Conference…also competed in cross country…member of Upward Bound…Prom King…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Wofford where he will major in business…wants to pursue a career as a professional trainer…Carla Miller is his role model…favorite college athlete is Joel Berry…favorite pro athlete is Kobe Bryant…says “It’s a huge honor to play in this all-star game in Greensboro. Nothing is better than playing with and against other people with high talents!”

Josh Cottrell

Josh…Hayesville…6-2, 180…G…coached by Michael Cottrell…holds the school’s record for career points with 2,007…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, All-WNC…set single season record with 711 points and the single game record with 45 points…as junior, named All-Conference, All-District, All-WNC…as sophomore, named All-Conference…also named All-Conference in golf…member of FCA, FBLA, SADD, Monogram Club, Teachers of Tomorrow…Breakfast of Champions Big Brother…tutor for elementary students…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Western Carolina…his grandfather, Steve Cottrell, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Grayson Allen…favorite pro athlete is Tim Tebow…says “I’m very humbled to participate and represent the western part of our state, including Western Carolina University, Hayesville HS and the Smoky Mountain Conference. I look forward to playing beside some very talented players and building relationships with the athletes and coaches. It will be fun to play in the same game my grandfather played in years ago.”

Jamarius Hairston

Jamarius…Jesse Carson…6-4, 180…F…coached by Brian Perry…scored over 1,600 points…as senior, named All-County, All-Conference, All-District, County Co-Player of the Year…Sam Moir Christmas Tournament MVP…avg’ed 20.5 pts, 7.1 rebs, 3 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County, All-District…as sophomore, named All-County, All-Conference…also named All-County and All-Conference in football where he accounted for 600 yards and 8 TDs receiving…member of National Honor Society…Special Olympics volunteer…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Lander University where he will major in computer informational systems….wants to pursue a career as a technical engineer…his mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander…favorite pro athlete is Kevin Durant…says “I’m excited to play and ready to meet other players and coaches in the all-star game. I’m also excited to represent my school and community, and I’m looking forward to having a great time.”

Torey James

Torey…Hickory…6-5, 180…F…coached by Andy Poplin…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, Catawba County Classic All-Tournament, Conference Tournament MVP…averaged 21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals…member of HOSA Club…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Ohio University where he will major in sports medicine…wants to pursue a career as an athletic trainer…his mom is his role model…favorite college athlete is Gary Trent…favorite pro athlete is LeBron James…says “It’s a great honor to be selected for this event. It is a great way to cap off my high school career. I’m very appreciative for the opportunity. It will be great to get to know new teammates and coaches.”

Jehlon Johnson

Jehlon…Lincoln Charter…6-9, 240…C…coached by Bradley Gabriel…scored over 1,000 career points and pulled down over 1,000 rebounds…as senior, averaged 11 points, 12 rebounds, 3.5 blocks…as junior, averaged 9 points, 11 rebounds, 3.2 blocks…as sophomore, averaged 8 points, 9 rebounds, 2.7 blocks…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Hunting Prep where he will major in business…wants to own his own business…Coach Bradley Gabriel is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Kevin Durant…says “It’s a great opportunity to represent Lincoln Charter, Coach Gabriel, and my family. It’s an honor that I will always remember.”

Caleb Maudlin

Caleb…West Rowan…6-8, 230…F…coached by Mike Gurley…scored 2,020 career points…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County, County Co-MVP, Conference MVP…NC/SC All-Star game participant…avg’d 24.6 pts, 12.4 rebs…as junior, named All-County, All-Conference, County MVP, Sam Moir Christmas Tournament MVP…avg’d 17.5 pts, 9 rebs….as sophomore, named All-County, All-Conference, Sam Moir Christmas All-Tournament…scored 43 points in 1 game and over 30 in 6 others…avg’d 19 pts, 8 rebs…undecided about college choice…plans to major in business administration…wants to pursue a career that allows him to be a positive husband, father, and man…Clint Maudlin is his role model…favorite college athlete is Luke Maye…favorite pro athlete is LeBron James…says “It signifies the perfect culmination of my high school career. Being part of the storied career of West Rowan athletes who participated in this game – Scooter Sherrill, Donte Minter, Jemel Carpenter, KJ Sherill, and Keshun Sherrill—gives me a sense of pride and accomplishment.”

Andy Pack

Andy…Northern Guilford…6-3, 195…F…coached by Bill Chambers…school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,768 career points…as senior, named All-Conference POY and Conference Tournament MVP, Haeco Invitational All-Tournament, All-Area, Academic All-Conference, team MVP…avg’d 20 pts, 4.5 rebs, 2.3 assists…as junior, named All-Conference POY, All-District, All-Area, Academic All-Conference, team MVP…avg’d 20 pts, 5 rebs, 1.5 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, team Most Improved…avg’d 20 pts, 6 rebs, 1.5 assists…signed an athletic grant-in aid with Elon University…his mom is his role model…favorite college athlete is Nolan Smith…favorite pro athlete is LeBron James…says “I am excited and honored to be selected to play in this all-star game. I hope to make some great memories from participating in the event.”

Kody Shubert

Kody…Lincoln Charter…5-11, 160…G…coached by Bradley Gabriel…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, All-Gaston Gazette…avg’d 18.4 pts, 7.5 assists, 4.2 rebs…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference POY, All-District, All-Gazette, All-Charlotte Observer, Lincoln Times POY…played on 1A state championship team…avg’d 20.6 pts, 7 assists, 3.8 rebs, 2.3 stls…as sophomore, named All-Conference, Conference POY, All-District, All-Gazette, All-Observer…avg’d 19.9 pts, 6.6 assists, 5.7 rebs, 2.4 stls…also competed in golf…member of Beta Club and Honor Society…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Presbyterian College where he will major in business…wants to pursue a career as a pro ball player or own his own business…his dad, Mark Shubert, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Trae Young…favorite pro athlete is Steph Curry…says “I’m humbled and honored to represent such a strong class of seniors. It has been a personal goal to play in the all-star game, and I want to thank the coaches who selected me to play. I can’t wait to go up against the best talent in NC in practices and games.”

Hunter Tyson

Hunter…Piedmont…6-8, 200…F…coached by Jay Fitts…all-time leading scorer in Union County and school history with 2,131 career points…as senior, named AP All-State, NCBCA All-State (2T), All-Conference POY, All-County POY, UCHoops.com POY, All-Charlotte Observer, All-Region…NC/SC All-Star game selection…avg’d 27.1 pts, 9.1 rebs, 1.5 stls, 8 blks…scored 704 points for the season…as junior, named NCBCA All-State, All-Region, All-Conference POY, All-County, All-Charlotte Observer…as sophomore, named All-County, All-Conference, All UCHoops.com…member of National Honor Society, PAL Club, Superintendent Advisory Committee…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Clemson University where he will major in business…wants to pursue a career in the NBA and coaching and giving back to the community…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Donte Graham…favorite pro athlete is Gordon Hayward…says “Being selected is a tremendous honor. The opportunity to practice and play against other great players is one I look forward to.”

East Team

Kalil Baker

Kalil…Rocky Mount Prep…6-3, 215…G…coached by Jolly Manning…scored over 1,000 career points…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, Conference Tournament MVP, All-County…averaged 26.8 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks.

J’Shin Brownlee

J’Shin…West Columbus…6-6, 210…F…coached by W.T. Edwards…as senior, named All-District, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, County Player of the Year, team MVP, East Columbus Holiday Classic All-Tournament…as junior, named All-Conference, team MVP…as sophomore, was Green Sea Floyds HS Defensive Award and Most Improved Award recipient…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Miami Dade College where he will major in business entrepreneurship…wants to pursue a career as a professional ball player or own his own business…favorite college athlete is Guentin Grimes…favorite pro athlete is John Wall…says “It’s an honor to play in the all-star game. I’m so thankful I got chosen to do something so many don’t have the opportunity to do. This special accomplishment makes me feel like all my hard work has paid off! I hope to gain more publicity by getting my name and talent out there, but just gaining the experience should be cool!’

Kenyon Burt

Kenyon…Garner Magnet…6-4, 205…G…coached by Eddie Gray…all-time winningest player and most games played in Garner Magnet history…as senior, named All-Conference…as junior, named All-Conference…2015 4A state championship team member…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Mount Olive University where he will major in business…wants to own his own business…his mother is his role model…favorite pro athlete is James Harden…says “It is great opportunity to play one last time as a high school player in the state.”

Kenny Dye

Kenny…Northside…6-0, 165…G…coached by Tony Marshburn…scored 1,230 career points…as senior, named NCBCA All-State, All-District, District POY, All-Conference, Conference POY, All-Area POY, Onslow County Christmas All-Tournament, NC/SC All-Star Game selection…avg’d 14.7 pts, 6 assists, 4 rebs, 2.7 stls…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Area, Onslow County Christmas All-Tournament…avg’d 12.4 pts, 6.5 assists, 2.5 rebs, 2.9 stls…member of National Honor Society…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Queens University of Charlotte where he will major in health and exercise / sports science…wants to pursue a career as a coach…his dad, Simba Wallace, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Joel Berry…favorite pro athlete is Kawhi Leonard…says “I feel very humbled and honored to be selected for this prestigious event. I am also excited about playing with and against some of the best players in North Carolina. I am expecting to gain valuable experiences in many aspects by participating.”

Dakari Johnson

Dakari…Hoke County…6-0, 185…G…coached by Quame Patterson…scored 2,200 career points…as senior, named All-Region, All-District, All-Conference, District MVP, Conference MVP…as junior, played on state championship team…as sophomore, named All-State, All-Conference, Conference MVP…undecided about school choice…plans to major in sports medicine…favorite college athlete is Frank Mason…favorite pro athlete is Kobe Bryant…says “I feel good about playing in the all-star game. I feel like it is a great opportunity to compete against other good players. I’m looking forward to learning different methods for training and getting better.”

Dewan Lesesne

Dewan…Clinton…6-3, 175…F…coached by Randy Jordan…as senior, named All-District, All-Conference, All-County, Conference POY, County POY, team Most Outstanding Player…West Bladen Christmas All-Tournament…avg’d 14.5 pts, 4 assists, 3 stls…as junior, named All-District, All-Conference, All-County, team Most Outstanding Player…Dark Horse Christmas Classic All-Tournament…avg’d 12 pts, 8 rebs, 3 stls, 3 assists…also played football…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Pembroke where he will major in athletic training…wants to pursue a career as a professional ball player or as an athletic trainer…his father, Jerry Lesesne, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Colin Sexton…favorite pro athlete is James Harden…says “I’m extremely honored to be selected for this game. It really means a lot to finish my high school career in Greensboro in front of family and friends. I look forward to playing with guys I have not played with before, making new friends, and having fun.”

Dravon Mangum

Dravon…Person…6-7, 194…G/F…coached by Charles Dacus…scored over 1,000 career points…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, All-Metro, Conference POY…Carolina All-Star Classic participant…avg’d 18.26 pts, 8.2 rebs, 3.2 assists, 1.4 stls, 2.3 blks…as junior, named All-Conference…as sophomore, named All-Conference…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Charlotte where he will major in sports medicine…wants to pursue a career as a personal trainer…his father, Dedric Mangum, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Theo Pinson…favorite pro athlete is Kevin Durant…says “I feel it’s a great honor and it means a lot to be selected to play in such a big game as this because it’s not something every player gets to do. Going into this, I just look forward to meeting and playing different guys that may be on the same talent level as me and just enjoying the whole weekend, whether it’s on or off the court.”

Marque Maultsby

Marque…Garner Magnet…6-3, 165…G…coached by Eddie Gray…as senior, averaged 11.9 points, 6.1 assists…had 0.8 turnover ratio…also named All-Conference in football…Extra Effort Award recipient…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with the University of New Hampshire where he will major in Psychology…Wale is his role model…favorite college athlete is Collin Sexton…favorite pro athlete is Kevin Durant…says “It’s an honor and a blessing to be part of something special, and I’m expecting just to have fun and to enjoy it.”

Ryan Shaffer

Ryan…Green Hope…6-5, 185…G…coached by John Green…scored over 1,000 career points…as senior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, All-Metro, South Granville Holiday Invitational All-Tournament, team captain, team Offensive MVP, team MVP…as junior, named Academic All-Conference, South Granville Holiday Invitational MVP, team captain, team Offensive MVP…as sophomore, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference…2017-18 Green Hope Winter Athlete MVP…plans to attend Hargrave Military Academy…his father, David Shaffer, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Kyle Guy…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “It’s a huge honor and privilege to be selected to play in the all-star game with the most talented players in the state. I feel extremely blessed to be paying in the same all-star game where my dad, David Shaffer, represented the East in 1981 and was the MVP. I’m very excited to train alongside the best players and will certainly learn from the different styles and perspectives as well as make new friendships.”

Jalin Thorne

Jalin…Westover…6-8, 235…F/C…coached by George Stackhouse…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, Cumberland County Holiday Classic MVP…averaged 16.5 points, 8 rebounds, 3.5 blocks…as junior, named All-Conference, Phenom Hoops Top 80…averaged 14.6 points, 7 rebounds, , 4.2 blocks…as sophomore, named Phenom Hoops Top 80…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Butler Community College (KS)…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Marvin Bagley…favorite pro athlete is Anthony Davis…says “I’m honored to be chosen to represent my school and community in a game that brings together some of the best players in N.C. I’m very excited, and I am looking forward to competing in the game.”

*****2018 East-West Women’s Basketball*****

West Team

Jessica Beckner

Jessica…Murphy…6-2…P…coached by Ray Gutierrez…finished with over 1,000 career points and a career record of 114-10…as senior, named NCBCA All-State (3T), All-Conference, All-District, All-WNC, District POY, Conference POY, WNC POY, team captain…avg’d 16.7 pts, 10.2 rebs, 2.1 stls, 1.4 blks…as junior, named All-Conference, team captain…avg’d 11.1 pts, 9.1 rebs, 2.4 stls…as sophomore, named All-Conference…avg’d 8.5 pts, 8 rebs…member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Math Club…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Young Harris College…wants to pursue a career in the medical field…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete…favorite pro athlete is Anthony Davis…says “I feel that it is an honor to be playing in this game. I hope to go out and have fun and meet some new people.”

Lauren Carter

Lauren…Southwest Guilford…6-0…W/G…coached by Nicholas Scarborough…school’s 3rd all-time leading scorer with 1,691 career points…as senior, named All-District, All-Conference, All-County, team MVP, Conference POY…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County, Sheetz Holiday Classic MVP…as sophomore, named All-Conference…Skylar’s Scholars…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Campbell University where she will major in mechanical engineering…wants to pursue a career playing pro ball and as an architect…her mother is her role model…favorite college athlete is Asia Durr…favorite pro athlete is Candice Parker…says “I feel it is an honor to be selected to the team, and to be considered one of the best women’s high school players in the state of North Carolina is a blessing. It makes me feel like my hard work paid off.”

Skyler Curran

Skyler…West Forsyth…6-0…W…coached by Brittany Cox…scored 1,412 career points…as senior, named AP All-State, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, Mary Garber Tournament MVP…played in the NC/SC All-Star Game…Mary Garber Area Player of the Year Award recipient…set school record for 3’s in a game with 8…as junior, named AP All-State, All-Conference, All-Northwest , Mary Garber All-Tournament, Sheetz Holiday All-Tournament, Conference Player of the Year, school’s Female Athlete of the Year…as sophomore, named All-Conference…also played volleyball and lacrosse…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with High Point University…her dad is her role model…favorite college athlete is Trey Young…favorite pro athlete is Tom Brady…says” I’m excited to play in this all-star game because I get to play against the rest of the best players in the state. I like making new friends and relationships with the other girls and practicing and playing against them will make me a better player.”

Rinnah Green

Rinnah…Hickory Ridge…5-8…G…coached by Tolonda Simmons…scored over 1,000 career points…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, Lincoln Winter Jam All-Tournament, Cabarrus Co. Dream Team…avg’d 10.2 pts, 3 rebs, 3.5 assists, 2.8 stls…as junior, named All-Conference, All-District…as sophomore, named All-Conference…member of Honors Health & Science Academy…Project Unify – president…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Charlotte where she will major in business and finance…wants to pursue a career in the banking industry…favorite college athlete is Morgan Williams…favorite pro athlete is Chris Paul…says “I feel beyond blessed to play in the all-star game. I would like to grow personally and athletically as I prepare to play on the collegiate level.”

Madeline Hardy

Madeline…Rockingham County…5-10…W…coached by Woody Wall…scored 2,038 career points and posted a career record of 101-18…as senior, named All-District, All-Conference, Conference Co-Player of the Year…averaged 23 points…as junior, named NCBCA All-State, All-Conference, All-District…averaged 23 points…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-District, Conference Co-Player of the Year…member of National Honor Society, FCA, Tri-M, Honors Choir…Junior Marshall…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Lenoir-Rhyne University where she will major in medical studies…wants to pursue a career in medicine…her grandmother, Susie McLemore, is her role model…favorite college athlete is Grayson Allen…favorite pro is Larry Bird…says “I’m honored to be chosen. I think it will be a lot of fun and a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I think it will test my abilities to be playing with other great players and to have a great time.”

Jazmin Harris

Jazmin…Eastern Guilford…6-4…P…coached by Shamiah Harvey…scored over 1,600 career points…as senior, named AP All-State, All-Region POY, All-Area, All-District, All-Conf POY, Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament MVP…avg’d 22 pts, 12 rebs, 4 blks…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, team MVP…avg’d 17 pts, 12 rebs, 3 blks…as sophomore, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, All-Tournament, team Offensive POY, Scholar Athlete…avg’d 16 pgts…also competed in track and field…member of National Honor Society, band…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Charlotte where she will major in pre-health professions…wants to pursue a career in the WNBA and as an orthodontist…her parents are her role models…favorite college athlete is A’ja Wilson…favorite pro athlete is Russell Westbrook…says “It’s a great honor to be recognized and participate with the top players in North Carolina. I’m looking forward to high level competition.”

Mikaela Johnson

Mikaela…North Surry…6-0…F…coached by Shane Slate…as senior, named All-District, All-Area, All-Northwest, All-Conference…avg’d 14.5 pts, 10.3 rebs, 1.8 assists, 1.8 stls, 1.8 blks…as junior, named All-District, All-Conference, All-Northwest, Conference Player of the Year…as sophomore, named All-District, All-Conference, All-Northwest, Conference Player of the Year…also named All-Conference and Conference POY in volleyball…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with High Point University where she will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career in physical therapy or athletic training…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Malaya Johnson…favorite pro athlete is Brandon Ingram…says “I am extremely excited about being a part of this game. It has always been a goal of mine to be able to play in it. I am expecting to have fun with new teammates from different areas, competing with great players throughout the state of North Carolina, and just getting better in general.”

Journey Muhammad

Journey…Ardrey Kell…5-3…G…coached by Jeff Buseick…set single season school record with 77 3’s, 165 career 3’s and 340 career assists…as senior, named All-Conference, Leon Brogdon Holiday All-Tournament…avg’d 11.9 pts, 3.3 rebs, 2.5 assists, 2.1 stls…as junior, named All-Conference…avg’d 9.1 pts, 3.3 rebs, 3.7 assists, 2.5 stls…as sophomore, avg’d 5.5 pts, 2.7 rebs, 3 assists, 2 stls…member of National Honor Society, Spanish Club…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with North Greenville University where she will major in occupational therapy…wants to pursue a career in occupational therapy…her grandfather, Poppy, is her role model…favorite college athlete is Joel Berry…favorite pro athlete is Kyrie Irving…says “I am excited and honored to participate in this prestigious event. I hope to gain great memories to add to my high school playing experience. This is a unique opportunity, and I’m thrilled to be here.”

Gabby Smith

Gabby…Hickory Ridge…6-0…F…coached by Tolonda Simmons…scored over 1,500 career points and grabbed over 1,000 rebounds…as senior, named All-County, All-Conference, All-District, Hilblish Ford Player of the Week…NC/SC All-Star Game selection…avg’d 12.5 pts, 8.3 rebs, 1.5 stls…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County, All-District, team MVP…avg’d 15.3 pts…also competed in track and field, throwing the discus 34 feet…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Western Carolina University where she will major in Psychology…wants to pursue a career as a child psychologist…her mom, Christina Pink, is her role model… favorite college athlete is Gabby Williams…favorite pro athlete is Kyrie Irving…says “I’m very excited to be selected to play in the all-star game for the state of North Carolina. This experience of playing with the best of the best in the state is truly an honor.”

Jo Snow

Jo…Mount Airy…5-3…G…coached by Angela Mayfield…scored over 1,600 career points…as senior, named NCBCA All-State (2T), All-Conference, Conference POY, All-District, All-Northwest, 1A state championship MVP…avg’d 13.6 pts, 4.4 assists, 2.7 stls…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference POY, All-District, District POY, Mary Garber All-Northwest POY, 1A state championship MVP…avg’d 15.3 pts, 4.3 assists, 3.3 stls…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-District…avg’d 15.2 pts, 3.2 assists, 2.3 stls…also competed in track where she was the state champion in the 1600m, and was a 2-time indoor track state champion in the 4×400…also played soccer…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Wingate University…her dad is her role model…favorite college athlete is Tierra McGowan…favorite pro athlete is LeBron James…says “I am very excited and honored to be playing in the all-star game. I’m expecting to gain experience from playing with other talented players, and I look forward to making new friendships!”

*****East Team*****

Robbi Allen

Robbi…Nash Central…5-8…G/F…coached by Terri Cash…as senior, named All-Conf, All-Area, Area Women’s Basketball POY, All-District, N&O All-Metro, Craven All-Star team…broke school’s all-time single-game scoring record with 39 points…averaged 19.4 pts and 8.1 rebs…as sophomore, named All-Conf, Conference POY, All-District, team MVP…also named team MVP in volleyball…member of Athletic Academic Honor Society, Honor Roll…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Savannah State University…will major in biology…wants to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Grayson Allen…favorite pro is Kobe Bryant…says “I’m very honored to play and represent my school and state in the all-star game before I go off to college. It means a lot to me because it let’s me know I’m still overcoming obstacles that no one thought I would. I expect to gain knowledge and experience from playing with other girls who love the game as much as I do.”

Azariah Fields

Azariah…New Hanover…5-2…G…coached by Hilbert Sampson…scored 1,021 career points…as senior, named All-District, All-Area, All-Conf, Brogden Holiday Classic All-Tournament, Omni Seahawk Classic All-Tournament, team captain and MVP…avg’d 14.3 pts, 5.1 assists, 3 stls, and 3.9 rebs…as junior, named All-Area, All-Conf, East Coast Classic Christmas All-Tournament, team captain…Team Leadership Award recipient…avg’d 11.2 pts, 4.3 assists, 2.4 rebs, 3.1 stls…as sophomore, avg’d 9.7 pts, 3.5 assists, 2.4 stls, 2.7 rebs…also competed in track…member of NHS, Beta Club, FCA…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Mount Olive…will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a physical therapist…CarLisa Fields is her role model…favorite college athlete is Kelsey Mitchell…favorite pro is Kobe Bryant…says “It’s an honor to be chosen and has always been my goal to play in the all-star game. My hard work and dedication on and off the court as given me the opportunity to play. I expect to have fun and win.”

Danielle Heath

Danielle…Kinston…5-10…F/C…coached by Christopher Bradshaw…as senior, named All-Conf, All-District, 2-time Player of the Week, John Jacobs Christmas Classic Tournament MVP, Dixon HS Christmas Classic Tournament MVP, team captain…West Craven All-Star Game participant…Coaches Award recipient…avg’d 12.1 pts, 9 rebs, 2 blks, 3 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conf, All-District, team Most Improved, Cleveland Classic Christmas All-Tournament…also competed in volleyball and track and field…twice named Female Athlete of the Year…O.L. Shackleford Award recipient…member of NHS, Spanish Honor Society, Art Club, SGA, IB Diploma Candidate…STEM Corps East Tutor…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Pembroke…will major in sports management…wants to pursue a career as an AD…favorite college athlete is A’ja Wilson…favorite pro is Kevin Durant…says “I’m excited to be able to play against other top NC female athletes that will allow me to improve my game and gain more confidence for my college basketball journey.”

Elana Ingram

Elana…Roxboro Community…5-7…G…coached by Brian Cousin… scored over 1,000 career points, as senior, named AP All-State, NCBCA All-State (2T), All-Conf, Conf POY, All-District, District POY, All-Metro, NCHSAA Performance of the Week…avg’d 31.4 pts, 6 assists, 13.2 rebs, 7.3 stls…as junior, named All-Conf, Conf POY, All-Metro…recorded an NCHSAA record Quadruple Double…avg’d 20.2 pts, 5 assists, 8.3 rebs, 5.9 stls…as sophomore, named All-Conf, Conf POY, NCHSAA Performance of the Week…also ran cross country…member of Beta Club, Spanish Club, Art Club, Glee Club, Prom Committee, Honor Roll…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Wingate University where she will major in Psychology…wants to open her own Psychology practice…her brother, Christian Ingram, is her role model…favorite college athlete is Jordin Canada…favorite pro athlete is Russell Westbrook…says “It is a great honor to be selected to play in the all-star game. I’m expecting to gain the opportunity to play with against talented players and make memories.”

Nyjanique Langley

Nyjanique…North Pitt…5-11…G/F…coached by William Knight…as senior, named AP All-State and NCBCA All-State, All-Conference, All-County, All-District, District MVP, Conference Player of the Year…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with NC Central where she will major in education…wants to coach and play pro basketball…favorite college athlete is Alexis Brown…favorite pro athlete is Maya Moore…says she feels “excited and honored” to be playing in the all-star game.

Areon Laurent

Areon…Jacksonville…5-11…G…coached by Monique Gidrey…scored over 1,000 career points and grabbed over 500 rebounds…as senior, named NCBCA All-State (2T), All-Conference, All-District, JD News County Player of the Year…State Game Outstanding Player Award recipient…averaged 16.6 pts, 2.6 assists, 2.8 stls, .5 blks…as junior, named All-Conference, JD News All-County…averaged 16.3 pts, 6.3 rebs, 2.6 assists, 3.2 stls, .6 blks…as sophomore, averaged 14.8 pts, 4.7 rebs, 2.6 assists, 3.3 stls, .5 blks…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Greensboro where she will major in criminal justice…Adell Harris is her role model…favorite college athlete is Myah Taylor…favorite pro athlete is Kyrie Irving…says “I feel it’s an honor to be one of the ones chosen to play in the all-star game and play with the best players from the East.”

Jada McMillian

Jada…Southeast Raleigh…5-8…G…as senior, named NCBCA All-State…averaged 12 pts, 5 rebs, 8 assists…as junior, averaged 11 pts, 4 rebs, 7 assists…as sophomore, named team Most Outstanding Player…averaged 9 pts, 4 rebs, 7 assists…All-Academic – 4 years…Bulldog recipient – 3 years…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Charlotte where she will major in sports medicine…wants to pursue a career in the WNBA or as a sports medicine trainer…her parents are her role models…favorite college athlete is Aisa Durr..favorite pro athlete is Kyrie Irving…says “I feel blessed to be able to play in the all-star game. I know everyone is expecting a lot out of me, and I am ready to show you all what I’ve been doing this entire basketball season.”

London Thompson

London…Lumberton…5-7…G…coached by Danny Graham…as senior, named All-County, Cape Fear All-Region, All-Conf, All-District, County Player of the Year, Robeson County Shootout MVP…avg’d 17.5 pts, 7.1 assists, 10.1 rebs, 6.9 stls…as junior, named All-District, All-Conf, All-County, County Player of the Year, Conf Player of the Year…avg’d 15.8 pts, 4.5 assists, 9.3 rebs, 6.7 stls…as sophomore, named All-District, All-Conf, All-County…avg’d 16.5 pts, 4.9 assists, 9 rebs, 6.1 stls…also named All-Conf and team MVP in volleyball and track and field…member of Beta Club, NHS, Technical NHS…plans to walk-on at NC Central where she will major in nursing…Jasmine McBride is her role model…favorite college athlete is Lexie Brown…favorite pro is Allisha Gray…says “Since my freshman year, I always told my dad that I was aiming for this opportunity. Receiving the letter had me smiling from ear to ear. I’m truly grateful for this and can’t wait to fulfill this opportunity with the best players in the state.”

Hunter West

Hunter…South Lenoir…6-0…G/F…coached by Donald Mooring…set school record for career points, rebounds, and blocks…as senior, named All-Conf, All-Region, Dixon HS Christmas Tournament MVP, Kinston Free Press Women’s Basketball POY…avg’d 24.8 pts, 11.4 rebs, 5.8 blks, 2.8 stls…as junior, named All-Conf, team MVP, Kinston Free Press Women’s Basketball POY…as sophomore, named All-Conf, team MVP…also named All-Conference in volleyball…member of FCA – leader…started Math I Student Tutoring Committee at school…school’s NHS president…AP Scholar…Ronald Reagan Student Leader Award recipient…plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill on a Morehead-Cain scholarship where she will major in pre-law/political science…Katie Davis is her role model…favorite college athlete is Rebecca Greenwell…favorite pro is Candace Parker…says “I’m excited to represent my community because I’m the first athlete from my school to participate in this all-star game. I want to grow as a player, bringing out the bests in my teammates.”

Leah Williams

Leah…Midway…5-6…G…coached by Allen McLamb…scored 1,474 career points…as senior, named All-Conf, All-County, Conf POY, County POY, Kenny Bass Holiday Tournament MVP, team captain…avg’d 21.2 pots, 4.5 stls, 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebs…as junior, named All-Conf, All-County, team captain and MVP, Princeton Holiday Classic MVP…avg’d 17 pts, 4 assists, 3.5 stls, 5 rebs…as sophomore, named All-Conf, All-County…also named All-Conf POY and All-County POY in volleyball where she recorded over 1,000 career digs…softball team captain…member of The Precious Jewels Gospel Quartet, Beta Club….Academic All-Star… FFA Horticulture Award recipient…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with University of Mount Olive…will major in agribusiness and marketing…wants to pursue a career in her family’s produce farm and become a broker in produce…her daddy is her role model…favorite college athlete is Grayson Allen…favorite pro athlete is Luke Kennard…says “Playing in this game has been a goal since entering high school. It is an honor to be selected and recognized by coaches across the state.”