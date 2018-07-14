Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday(7/13/18) with Friday Finals
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday with Results from Friday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Asheville Tourists(38-51) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(45-45) 7pm at First National Bank Field
Friday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, Kannapolis Intimidators 4…10 Innings
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(21-13) at Gastonia Grizzlies 7:05
Friday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 12, Asheboro 0
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(24-7) at Roanoke Rails Doubleheader 1 and 3:30pm
OFF on Friday July 13
American Legion:
Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Johnson County(9-13) at Burlington Royals(4-20) 6:30pm
Friday:Danville 5, Burlington 4
Carolina League:
Tonight:Buies Creek(52-40) at Winston-Salem Dash(56-36) 6pm at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem
Thursday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 7, Buies Creek 6
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
No Games Scheduled
Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)
Northern Guilford 11-1-1
Jamestown 12-3
Western Guilford 10-3-1
Morehead 9-3
Dudley 9-4
Northeast Guilford 9-6-1
Southern Alamance 8-4-1
Grimsley 8-6
Rockingham County 7-7-1
Reidsville 6-4
Western Alamance 6-6
Burlington Williams 5-8
Southern Guilford 4-9
Eastern Alamance 4-11
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-15
Eastern Guilford 0-11-1
