Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday(7/13/18) with Friday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday with Results from Friday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Asheville Tourists(38-51) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(45-45) 7pm at First National Bank Field

Friday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, Kannapolis Intimidators 4…10 Innings

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(21-13) at Gastonia Grizzlies 7:05

Friday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 12, Asheboro 0

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(24-7) at Roanoke Rails Doubleheader 1 and 3:30pm

OFF on Friday July 13

American Legion:

Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Johnson County(9-13) at Burlington Royals(4-20) 6:30pm

Friday:Danville 5, Burlington 4

Carolina League:

Tonight:Buies Creek(52-40) at Winston-Salem Dash(56-36) 6pm at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem

Thursday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 7, Buies Creek 6

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

No Games Scheduled

Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)

Northern Guilford 11-1-1

Jamestown 12-3

Western Guilford 10-3-1

Morehead 9-3

Dudley 9-4

Northeast Guilford 9-6-1

Southern Alamance 8-4-1

Grimsley 8-6

Rockingham County 7-7-1

Reidsville 6-4

Western Alamance 6-6

Burlington Williams 5-8

Southern Guilford 4-9

Eastern Alamance 4-11

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-15

Eastern Guilford 0-11-1