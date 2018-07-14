NCAA East-West All-Stars Basketball Rosters for the Men and Women:West Men with Bigelow(Smith HS), Alston(Eastern Guilford) and Pack(Northern Guilford)/West Women have Carter(SWG), Hardy(ROCK) and Harris(Eastern Guilford)

Posted by Press Release on July 14, 2018 at 12:24 am under High School

**********2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Men’s Basketball**********

East

Name			Pos.	  Ht. 	  Wt. 		High School
Kalil Baker		G	  6’3	  215		Rocky Mount Prep
Kenyon Burt		G	  6’4	  205		Garner Magnet
Dakari  Johnson		G	  6'0	  185		Hoke County
Kenny Dye		G	  6'0	  165		Northside
Dewan  Lesesne		F	  6'3	  175		Clinton
Marque  Maultsby	G	  6'3	  165		Garner Magnet 
Dravon Mangum		G/F	  6'7	  194		Person 
Ryan Shaffer		G	  6'5	  185		Green Hope 
J'Shin	Brownlee	F	  6'6	  210		West Columbus     
Jalin Thorne		F/C	  6’8	  235		Westover

Head Coach: David Neal Apex
Asst. Coach: Thomas Johnson Perquimans

West

Name			Pos. 	  Ht. 	  Wt. 		High School
Kody	Shubert		G	  5'11	  160		Lincoln Charter
Jamarius  Hairston	F	  6'4	  180		Jesse Carson
Josh  Cottrell		G	  6'2	  180		Hayesville
Torey	 James		F	  6'5	  180		Hickory
Isaiah	 Bigelow	G	  6'6	  180		Ben L. Smith
Jaylen  Alston		F	  6'3	  195		Eastern Guilford 
Andy	Pack		F	  6'3'	  195		Northern Guilford 
Hunter  Tyson		F	  6'8	  200		Piedmont 
Caleb	Mauldin		F	  6'8	  230		West Rowan    
Jehlon  Johnson		C	  6’9	  240		Lincoln Charter

Head Coach:  Casey Rogers	Freedom
Asst. Coach:   Brian Carver	Enka
**********2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Women's Basketball********** 
East

#	Name			Pos.	  Ht.		High School
4	Leah 	Williams	G	  5'6'		Midway
10	Azariah  Fields		G	  5'2		New Hanover
12	London  Thompson	G	  5'7		Lumberton 
14	Danielle  Heath		F/C	  5'11		Kinston
20	Hunter  West		G/F	  6'0		South Lenoir 
22	Jada McMillian		G	  5'8		Southeast Raleigh
24	Areon  Laurent		G/F	  5'11		Jacksonville 
30	Elana 	Ingram		G	  5'7		Roxboro Community School
32	Robbi  Allen		G/F	  5'8		Nash Central 
34	Nyjanique  Langley	G	  5'11		North Pitt



Head Coach: Kim Miller		Swansboro

Asst. Coach:  Jay Poole		North Johnston


West


#	Name			Pos.	  Ht.		Hilgh School
4	Jo  Snow		G	  5'3		Mount Airy 
10	Journey  Muhammad	G	  5'3		Ardrey Kell
12	Rinnah  Green		G	  5'8		Hickory Ridge 
14	Lauren  Carter		W/G	  6'0		Southwest Guilford 
22	Skylar	Curran		W/F	  6'0		West Forsyth 
30	Jessica  Beckner	G	  6'2		Murphy 
32	Mikaela  Johnson	F	  6'0		North Surry
34	Madeline  Hardy		W	  5'10		Rockingham County 
42	Gabby  Smith		F	  6'0		Hickory Ridge
44	Jazmin  Harris		P	  6'4		Eastern Guilford



Head Coach: Rick Anderson	Mt. Tabor

Asst. Coach: Barbara Helms	Hickory

			
