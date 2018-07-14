NCAA East-West All-Stars Basketball Rosters for the Men and Women:West Men with Bigelow(Smith HS), Alston(Eastern Guilford) and Pack(Northern Guilford)/West Women have Carter(SWG), Hardy(ROCK) and Harris(Eastern Guilford)
**********2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Men’s Basketball**********
East
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. High School Kalil Baker G 6’3 215 Rocky Mount Prep Kenyon Burt G 6’4 205 Garner Magnet Dakari Johnson G 6'0 185 Hoke County Kenny Dye G 6'0 165 Northside Dewan Lesesne F 6'3 175 Clinton Marque Maultsby G 6'3 165 Garner Magnet Dravon Mangum G/F 6'7 194 Person Ryan Shaffer G 6'5 185 Green Hope J'Shin Brownlee F 6'6 210 West Columbus Jalin Thorne F/C 6’8 235 Westover
Head Coach: David Neal Apex
Asst. Coach: Thomas Johnson Perquimans
West
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. High School Kody Shubert G 5'11 160 Lincoln Charter Jamarius Hairston F 6'4 180 Jesse Carson Josh Cottrell G 6'2 180 Hayesville Torey James F 6'5 180 Hickory Isaiah Bigelow G 6'6 180 Ben L. Smith Jaylen Alston F 6'3 195 Eastern Guilford Andy Pack F 6'3' 195 Northern Guilford Hunter Tyson F 6'8 200 Piedmont Caleb Mauldin F 6'8 230 West Rowan Jehlon Johnson C 6’9 240 Lincoln Charter Head Coach: Casey Rogers Freedom Asst. Coach: Brian Carver Enka **********2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Women's Basketball********** East# Name Pos. Ht. High School 4 Leah Williams G 5'6' Midway 10 Azariah Fields G 5'2 New Hanover 12 London Thompson G 5'7 Lumberton 14 Danielle Heath F/C 5'11 Kinston 20 Hunter West G/F 6'0 South Lenoir 22 Jada McMillian G 5'8 Southeast Raleigh 24 Areon Laurent G/F 5'11 Jacksonville 30 Elana Ingram G 5'7 Roxboro Community School 32 Robbi Allen G/F 5'8 Nash Central 34 Nyjanique Langley G 5'11 North Pitt
Head Coach: Kim Miller Swansboro
Asst. Coach: Jay Poole North Johnston
West# Name Pos. Ht. Hilgh School 4 Jo Snow G 5'3 Mount Airy 10 Journey Muhammad G 5'3 Ardrey Kell 12 Rinnah Green G 5'8 Hickory Ridge 14 Lauren Carter W/G 6'0 Southwest Guilford 22 Skylar Curran W/F 6'0 West Forsyth 30 Jessica Beckner G 6'2 Murphy 32 Mikaela Johnson F 6'0 North Surry 34 Madeline Hardy W 5'10 Rockingham County 42 Gabby Smith F 6'0 Hickory Ridge 44 Jazmin Harris P 6'4 Eastern Guilford
Head Coach: Rick Anderson Mt. Tabor
Asst. Coach: Barbara Helms Hickory
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.