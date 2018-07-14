Stopping by the D.J. Reader Football Camp on Saturday at Grimsley High School

D.J. Reader, a Grimsley High School and Clemson University graduate, and now a member of the Houston Texans in the NFL, had his Annual Kids Football Camp today/Saturday July 14, on the football practice field at Grimsley High School…

Over 100 kids were in attendance, and they were doing a number of different drills and all seemed to be having a great time…Several TV stations were talking to D.J. and his mom, Felicia Ford Reader….

Along with D.J. and his mom, locals on hand at the camp today including Grimsley head football coach Daryl Brown, Robert Wesley Lewis(Paradigm Sports Management), Dudley assistant football coach Pat Neal, Charlie Jones(Grimsley/N.C. A&T), former Northeast Guilford quarterback Rod Jones, Coach Mac McMillan and many more….

D.J. and his mom both agreed it is all about giving back to the community and that is what they were doing today, over at Grimsley High School….

Much of what they do is in memory and in honor of D.J.’s dad, David Reader Sr.

Photo with D.J. Reader at today’s Kids Football Camp