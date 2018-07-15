Mook Reynolds(Northern Guilford HS/Virginia Tech) facing felony drug charges

from Mark Berman at the Roanoke Times:

Former Virginia Tech defensive player Mook Reynolds(Northern Guilford High School) was arrested by Blacksburg police on Monday(July 9), the same day he was dismissed from the university’s football team.

Reynolds faces a felony charge of the sale or distribution of marijuana or the possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or distribute it.

