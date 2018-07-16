East-West All-Star Girl’s Basketball Final – West 95, East 81
West All-Stars vs East All-Stars
07/16/18 6:30 pm at Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, N.C.
At Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, N.C.
WEST ALL-STARS 95
EAST ALL-STARS 81
WEST ALL-STARS MUHAMMAD, Journey 7-10 0-1 20; HARRIS, Jazmin 6-11 7-8 19; SNOW, Jo 4-9 4-4 14; GREEN, Rinnah 5-11 0-1 11; SMITH, Gabby 4-8 1-3 9; CARTER, Lauren 3-8 0-0 6; HARDY, Madeline 1-9 3-4 5; CURRAN, Skylar 2-6 0-0 5; BECKNER, Jessica 1-2 2-2 4; JOHNSON, Mikaela 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-76 17-23 95.
EAST ALL-STARS FIELDS, Azariah 8-8 0-0 20; INGRAM, Elana 2-3 5-6 11; McMILLIAN, Jada 3-8 3-4 10; WEST, Hunter 4-7 0-0 10; ALLEN, Robbi 4-11 1-1 9; LAURENT, Areon 4-12 0-0 8; LANGLEY, Nyjanique 0-3 7-10 7; WILLIAMS, Leah 1-7 3-6 5; HEATH, Danielle 0-1 1-2 1; THOMPSON, London 0-10 0-1 0. Totals 26-70 20-30 81.
West All-Stars................ 20 25 25 25 - 95 East All-Stars................ 12 27 15 27 - 81
3-point goals–West All-Stars 10-21 (MUHAMMAD, Journey 6-8; SNOW, Jo 2-4; GREEN, Rinnah 1-3; CURRAN, Skylar 1-5; HARDY, Madeline 0-1), East All-Stars 9-22 (FIELDS, Azariah 4-4; WEST, Hunter 2-4; INGRAM, Elana 2-2; McMILLIAN, Jada 1-1; WILLIAMS, Leah 0-2; THOMPSON, London 0-1; LANGLEY, Nyjanique 0-1; LAURENT, Areon 0-5; ALLEN, Robbi 0-2).
Fouled out–West All-Stars-CURRAN, Skylar, East All-Stars-None.
Rebounds–West All-Stars 56 (HARRIS, Jazmin 11), East All-Stars 40 (LANGLEY, Nyjanique 6).
Assists–West All-Stars 13 (SNOW, Jo 4), East All-Stars 10 (INGRAM, Elana 3).
Total fouls–West All-Stars 20, East All-Stars 15.
Technical fouls–West All-Stars-None, East All-Stars-None.
2018 North Carolina Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star Game
The West All-Stars’ Jazmin Harris (Eastern Guilford H.S.) was named the game’s Most Valuable Player
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.