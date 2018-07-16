East-West All-Stars Men’s Basketball Final – West 106, East 104:Jaylen Alston(Eastern Guilford) pours in 20 pts. for the West and Andy Pack(Northern Guilford) adds 12 pts.
East-West All-Stars Men’s Basketball Final – West 106, East 104
******Game MVP Kody Shubert (Lincoln Charter H.S.) scored the game-winning basket with 3.5 seconds left on a driving layup down the middle of the paint. The East’s ensuing pass the length of the floor went out of bounds.*****
+++++Kenny Dye tied the game for the East with 11.5 seconds left.+++++
West All-Stars vs East All-Stars
07/16/18 8:30 pm at Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, N.C.
At Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, N.C.
**********WEST ALL-STARS 106, EAST ALL-STARS 104**********
WEST ALL-STARS
ALSTON, Jaylen 6-18 8-10 20; TYSON, Hunter 7-18 3-4 19; JAMES, Torey 5-15
4-5 17; SHUBERT, Kody 6-11 0-1 14; PACK, Andy 4-9 2-3 12; MAULDIN, Caleb 3-7
2-4 8; HAIRSTON, Jamarius 2-6 2-2 7; COTTRELL, Josh 2-3 0-0 5; HESTER,
Satchel 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 36-90 23-31 106.
EAST ALL-STARS
LESESNE, Dewan 12-15 1-4 25; DYE, Kenny 4-8 6-10 15; SHAFFER, Ryan 6-12 0-0
15; BURT, Kenyon 7-13 0-3 14; KIRKENDOLL, Gabe 5-8 0-0 11; MAULTSBY, Marque
3-13 1-4 8; BAKER, Kalil 3-9 0-0 7; BROWNLEE, J’Shin 2-7 1-2 5; FINCH, Jalin
1-5 2-2 4; THORNE, Jalin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 11-25 104.
West All-Stars................ 28 20 32 26 - 106 East All-Stars................ 28 30 16 30 - 104
3-point goals–West All-Stars 11-35 (JAMES, Torey 3-9; PACK, Andy 2-5;
SHUBERT, Kody 2-4; TYSON, Hunter 2-10; COTTRELL, Josh 1-1; HAIRSTON,
Jamarius 1-2; MAULDIN, Caleb 0-1; ALSTON, Jaylen 0-3), East All-Stars 7-27
(SHAFFER, Ryan 3-8; DYE, Kenny 1-2; BAKER, Kalil 1-6; MAULTSBY, Marque 1-2;
KIRKENDOLL, Gabe 1-1; FINCH, Jalin 0-2; BROWNLEE, J’Shin 0-3; BURT, Kenyon
0-3).
Fouled out–West All-Stars-SHUBERT, Kody, East All-Stars-DYE, Kenny.
Rebounds–West All-Stars 56 (TYSON, Hunter 11), East All-Stars 56 (DYE,
Kenny 9).
Assists–West All-Stars 11 (ALSTON, Jaylen 3; SHUBERT, Kody 3),
East All-Stars 20 (LESESNE, Dewan 5; DYE, Kenny 5).
Total fouls–West All-Stars 17, East All-Stars 24.
Technical fouls–West All-Stars-None, East All-Stars-None.
A-2979
**********2018 North Carolina Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star Game**********
Kody Shubert (Lincoln Charter H.S.) of the West All-Stars was named the game’s
Most Valuable Player. He scored the game-winning layup with 3.5 seconds left.
Courtesy of Dave Walters
Guilford College Athletics
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.