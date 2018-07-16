East-West All-Stars Men’s Basketball Final – West 106, East 104:Jaylen Alston(Eastern Guilford) pours in 20 pts. for the West and Andy Pack(Northern Guilford) adds 12 pts.

East-West All-Stars Men’s Basketball Final – West 106, East 104

******Game MVP Kody Shubert (Lincoln Charter H.S.) scored the game-winning basket with 3.5 seconds left on a driving layup down the middle of the paint. The East’s ensuing pass the length of the floor went out of bounds.*****

+++++Kenny Dye tied the game for the East with 11.5 seconds left.+++++

West All-Stars vs East All-Stars

07/16/18 8:30 pm at Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, N.C.

WEST ALL-STARS

ALSTON, Jaylen 6-18 8-10 20; TYSON, Hunter 7-18 3-4 19; JAMES, Torey 5-15

4-5 17; SHUBERT, Kody 6-11 0-1 14; PACK, Andy 4-9 2-3 12; MAULDIN, Caleb 3-7

2-4 8; HAIRSTON, Jamarius 2-6 2-2 7; COTTRELL, Josh 2-3 0-0 5; HESTER,

Satchel 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 36-90 23-31 106.

EAST ALL-STARS

LESESNE, Dewan 12-15 1-4 25; DYE, Kenny 4-8 6-10 15; SHAFFER, Ryan 6-12 0-0

15; BURT, Kenyon 7-13 0-3 14; KIRKENDOLL, Gabe 5-8 0-0 11; MAULTSBY, Marque

3-13 1-4 8; BAKER, Kalil 3-9 0-0 7; BROWNLEE, J’Shin 2-7 1-2 5; FINCH, Jalin

1-5 2-2 4; THORNE, Jalin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 11-25 104.

West All-Stars................ 28 20 32 26 - 106 East All-Stars................ 28 30 16 30 - 104

3-point goals–West All-Stars 11-35 (JAMES, Torey 3-9; PACK, Andy 2-5;

SHUBERT, Kody 2-4; TYSON, Hunter 2-10; COTTRELL, Josh 1-1; HAIRSTON,

Jamarius 1-2; MAULDIN, Caleb 0-1; ALSTON, Jaylen 0-3), East All-Stars 7-27

(SHAFFER, Ryan 3-8; DYE, Kenny 1-2; BAKER, Kalil 1-6; MAULTSBY, Marque 1-2;

KIRKENDOLL, Gabe 1-1; FINCH, Jalin 0-2; BROWNLEE, J’Shin 0-3; BURT, Kenyon

0-3).

Fouled out–West All-Stars-SHUBERT, Kody, East All-Stars-DYE, Kenny.

Rebounds–West All-Stars 56 (TYSON, Hunter 11), East All-Stars 56 (DYE,

Kenny 9).

Assists–West All-Stars 11 (ALSTON, Jaylen 3; SHUBERT, Kody 3),

East All-Stars 20 (LESESNE, Dewan 5; DYE, Kenny 5).

Total fouls–West All-Stars 17, East All-Stars 24.

Technical fouls–West All-Stars-None, East All-Stars-None.

A-2979

**********2018 North Carolina Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star Game**********

Kody Shubert (Lincoln Charter H.S.) of the West All-Stars was named the game’s

Most Valuable Player. He scored the game-winning layup with 3.5 seconds left.

