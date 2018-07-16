Elon to Host Harlem Globetrotters on November 1 Inside Schar Center

ELON, N.C. – Following an international tour that drew capacity crowds, the legendary Harlem Globetrotters will return to North America for a one-of-a-kind show at Elon University’s new Schar Center at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 1.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 23, at 9 a.m. at elonphoenix.com/Globetrotters, the Elon Ticket Office box office located inside Schar Center, or by phone at 336-278-6750. For more information, please visit harlemglobetrotters.com.

Featuring some of the most elite dunkers on the planet, exceptional ball handlers, and Guinness World Record holders, a Globetrotters game is more than just basketball – they are the ultimate in family entertainment that will bring smiles and fan interaction to people of all ages. The Globetrotters will bring their unrivaled show to fans in over 250 North American cities during their upcoming tour.

The Globetrotters show will feature a star-studded roster, including Showmen like Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson, and Hammer Harrison, as well as fan favorites Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm. To match the growing popularity of the Globetrotters’ female stars, the team will also bring the largest female roster in team history to fans across North America – including TNT Lister, Hoops Green, Torch George, Swish Young, and Mighty Mortimer. After virtually every game, the Harlem Globetrotters remain on the court for autographs and photographs with fans. Rosters will vary in each city and are subject to change.

Schar Center will serve as the new home for Elon’s basketball and volleyball teams, as well as a variety of campus events, speakers, concerts and other special events. The arena includes a practice facility with two full courts, hospitality room, club-level seating and high-definition video boards – the largest indoor video displays in North Carolina. The facility is scheduled to open in fall 2018.

About The Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 92 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The American Red Cross is the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters. Sponsored by Entenmann’s Donuts ®, Ticket Galaxy and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official website harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.