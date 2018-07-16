Elon Volleyball Recognized by AVCA for Academic Excellence

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Elon University volleyball has been recognized Monday, July 16, by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) as a recipient of the Team Academic Award for the 2017-18 school year. The Phoenix is one of 164 Division I programs across the country to have earned the honor.

The 2017-18 academic year marks the fourth in a row Elon has been named a recipient of the Team Academic Award. This year, Elon is one of 164 Division I programs to earn the honor, finishing with a cumulative team GPA of 3.4. In May, Elon was recognized for its perfect NCAA Academic Performance Rate score of 1,000 that placed the Phoenix well among the top 10 percent in the nation.

The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

Elon’s 2018 campaign, the first inside the 5,100-seat Schar Center, is set to start on Friday, Aug. 24, with a doubleheader at the Charlotte Invitational against Presbyterian and Charlotte. First serve against Presbyterian is set for 3 p.m. with the team’s match against Charlotte immediately following at 6 p.m. After the Charlotte Invitational, Elon will open Schar Center with a 7 p.m. match Tuesday, Aug. 28, against North Carolina A&T.