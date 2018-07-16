Elon’s Reilly Qualifies for U.S. Women’s Golf Amateur

ELON, N.C. – Elon University rising senior women’s golfer Katherine Reilly has qualified to participate in the 2018 U.S. Women’s Amateur which will be played at the Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs from August 6-12.

Reilly, a native of Falls Church, Va., earned her spot after winning a playoff hole in competition at the Glenmore Country Club. Lauren Greenleif finished first with a score of 65, while Reilly tied with two others for second with a 70. From there, the trio moved to a playoff and Reilly secured her spot in the U.S. Amateur by putting her approach withing five feet. She converted for a birdie on the par-five to win the playoff. Reilly did not record a bogey during the round and notched a pair of birdies before the playoff hole.

Following the round, Reilly told the Virginia State Golf Association, “It definitely boosts my confidence. I’ve never played at this level before. Every summer, I’ve just been improving. To be going into my senior year of college and finally competing at this type of level, it’s great. It definitely boosts my confidence going into my last year of Division I golf.”

Reilly will be one of 156 players to tee off on Monday, Aug. 6 for the first round of stroke play. Following Tuesday’s second round of stroke play, the field will be trimmed to just 64 players who will advance to match play on Wednesday. The rounds of 32 and 16 will be contested via match play on Thursday before quarterfinal matches are played the following day. The semifinals will be held on Saturday, Aug. 11 and the final, a 36-hole contest, on Sunday, Aug. 12.

In her junior season at Elon, Reilly competed in eight events. She posted the best finish of her career by tying for 14th at the CAA Championship and established new personal bests with a 54-hole score of 234 and a round of 76 in that tournament.