Greensboro Colt Baseball Announces 2018 Bill White Scholarship Recipients:Check out this list of Outstanding Winners!!!

WILLIAM J. WHITE SCHOLARSHIP FUND
**********The 14 scholarships will be presented at approximately 7:30 PM between opening night games of the Colt East Zone Tournament at Stoner White Stadium (Jaycee Park) on Wednesday night, July 25.**********

The Bill White Scholarship Fund was established in 1980 following Bill’s death from cancer. Bill was responsible for starting Colt Baseball (15 & 16 year-olds) locally in 1965. This fund awards scholarships to former Colt Leaguers who are entering a college or university. The criteria include academic excellence, exemplary citizenship, and financial need. Bobby Dawson was the first recipient in 1981, and since then (including 2018) 251 scholarships have been awarded totaling over $ 215,000. The amounts range from $500 to $2,000.

The 2018 recipients of the Bill White Scholarships are as follows:

Student				High School			College/University
Caden Darnell			Page				UNC-Chapel Hill
Ethan Edwards			Southern Guilford		GTCC
Jacob Edwards			Southwest Guilford		UNC-Asheville
Takoda Hammonds			Northeast Guilford		UNC-Pembroke
Jackson Hartley			Eastern Alamance		NC Central
Spencer McClure			Page				UNC-Charlotte
William Moore			Rockingham County		NC State
Luke Pegram			Page				Greensboro College
Joshua Pfister			Page				UNC-Chapel Hill
Torre Stokes			Dudley			        Morehouse
Daniel Thigpen			Walter Williams		        Mount Olive
Garrison Thornton		Southwest Guilford		NC State
Drew Tippett			Northeast Guilford		Appalachian State
Taylor Westlake			Page				East Carolina

