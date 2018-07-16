Greensboro Colt Baseball Announces 2018 Bill White Scholarship Recipients:Check out this list of Outstanding Winners!!!

WILLIAM J. WHITE SCHOLARSHIP FUND

**********The 14 scholarships will be presented at approximately 7:30 PM between opening night games of the Colt East Zone Tournament at Stoner White Stadium (Jaycee Park) on Wednesday night, July 25.**********

The Bill White Scholarship Fund was established in 1980 following Bill’s death from cancer. Bill was responsible for starting Colt Baseball (15 & 16 year-olds) locally in 1965. This fund awards scholarships to former Colt Leaguers who are entering a college or university. The criteria include academic excellence, exemplary citizenship, and financial need. Bobby Dawson was the first recipient in 1981, and since then (including 2018) 251 scholarships have been awarded totaling over $ 215,000. The amounts range from $500 to $2,000.

The 2018 recipients of the Bill White Scholarships are as follows:

Student High School College/University Caden Darnell Page UNC-Chapel Hill Ethan Edwards Southern Guilford GTCC Jacob Edwards Southwest Guilford UNC-Asheville Takoda Hammonds Northeast Guilford UNC-Pembroke Jackson Hartley Eastern Alamance NC Central Spencer McClure Page UNC-Charlotte William Moore Rockingham County NC State Luke Pegram Page Greensboro College Joshua Pfister Page UNC-Chapel Hill Torre Stokes Dudley Morehouse Daniel Thigpen Walter Williams Mount Olive Garrison Thornton Southwest Guilford NC State Drew Tippett Northeast Guilford Appalachian State Taylor Westlake Page East Carolina

+++++Courtesy of Ned McMillan+++++